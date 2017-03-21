Marshawn Lynch's agent admits he has no idea if Beast Mode will return to the NFL

From his recent trip to Scotland, where he nearly got run over by a bus, to his November appearance at a Cal football game, where he nearly ran over a band member, it certainly seems like Marshawn Lynch, 30, is enjoying his early retirement. With that said, reports of Lynch’s possible return to football are taking over now that we’ve arrived at a brief dead portion in the NFL calendar.

On Monday, Lynch’s agent, Doug Hendrickson, appeared on KNBR and addressed those rumors. Here’s what he said:

“Well in all sincerity, Marshawn’s been in Canada,” Hendrickson said. “I’m due to see him this week. So he and I have not spoken about this at all. So it was the media who took the ball and kind ran with it. “He’s one of the most unique guys I’ve ever been with in my life. Marshawn, it wouldn’t shock me in three days if he says, ‘Hey, I want to play.’ It wouldn’t shock me if he says, ‘Nah, I don’t know where this came from. I don’t want to play.’” ... “He doesn’t spend any of the money he’s made. He’s got a lot of money,” Hendrickson said. “He does miss football, no question. He loves the game of football. He’s 30. But until I meet with him this week, you know, I don’t know what his mindset is. He’s the kind of guy that can shift by the hour.”

The main takeaway: Even Beast Mode’s agent has no idea what he’s thinking, which means we probably shouldn’t read too much into all of the reports. Just because Lynch is reportedly interested in a return to the NFL doesn’t mean he’ll actually do it. As Hendrickson said, he knows Lynch misses football, he just doesn’t know if that feeling will lead to a comeback.

Last week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Raiders, after losing Latavius Murray in free agency, were interested in acquiring Lynch, who announced his retirement during Super Bowl 50. Lynch is still under contract with the Seahawks, so the Raiders would need Lynch to be released or they would need to trade for him -- assuming, of course, Lynch ends his retirement.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported Friday that the Seahawks and Raiders weren’t talking.

From what I gather there have been no talks between SEA and OAK regarding Marshawn Lynch. Don't get sense SEA inclined to do much — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 17, 2017

But on Monday, Peter King of TheMMQB.com wrote that a “West Coast source” told him that Lynch “really wants” to play for the Raiders. Lynch, of course, is from Oakland and still lives there. So, don’t expect the Oakland rumors to die down.

Hopefully Hendrickson will reveal what Lynch is thinking after the two meet this week.