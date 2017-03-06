Marshon Lattimore clarifies NFL combine injury: Wasn't a hamstring, it's a hip flexor
Lattimore had hamstring issues at Ohio State
Ohio State cornerback and probable first-round draft pick Marshon Lattimore pulled up lame toward the end of his 40-yard dash at the NFL combine on Monday. It was initially reported that Lattimore had suffered a hamstring injury, but Lattimore clarified on Twitter that he had actually suffered an injury to his hip flexor and that he was just fine.
He also noted the impression that the injury was to his hamstring and not his hip flexor could potentially affect his draft stock.
Lattimore had hamstring issues during his college career, missing the entire 2014 season and part of the 2015 season because of those injuries. He said that the first thing teams asked him about at the combine were those hamstrings, per ESPN.com. “[I] tell them about my hamstring situation, but I’m 100 percent fine right now,” he said.
Prior to the injury, Lattimore ran his 40 in 4.36 seconds, broad-jumped 11 feet, and recorded a vertical of 38.5 inches, all excellent marks. He’s expected to be one of the top defensive backs off the board on draft day, and if he can get through OSU’s pro day without tapping out due to injury, his stock will likely be unaffected.
