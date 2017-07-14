Martavis Bryant wants a 'man-to-man' with Ben Roethlisberger about comments

After Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant was suspended for the season in 2016 due to violating the league's substance abuse policy, his quarterback Ben Roethlisberger didn't hold back in questioning the young wide receiver's decision. This apparently rubbed Bryant the wrong way, who believes that he needs to talk to Roethlisberger in order to bury the proverbial hatchet.

"I feel like we need to," Bryant told ESPN's Dan Graziano. "We should have a man-to-man. Because some of the things he put out there about me, I kind of didn't agree with how he did it. So I want to sit down and hear his own opinion, man-to-man, about why he did that."

At the time of Bryant's reinstatement, Roethlisberger was candid about his feelings toward Bryant. "It's more than just me," he said. "He has to win back everybody's trust. I would hope he comes up to me and we go somewhere to talk in private. After that, he has to show with his work ethic and by staying clean that he cares -- really cares -- about us. If he does that, it'll be huge. He can really help us. He can be so great."

It appears that the players are on the same page in terms of wanting to talk in private, although their respective motivations may be different.

"It doesn't really matter," Bryant said. "Man-to-man talk. You put it out there, man-to-man, explain to me what you mean."

Bryant has been far more wary of the NFL's policies since his latest suspension. In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Jacob Feldman in February, Bryant said: "I know I'm on my last chance. I've been watching what happened with Josh Gordon, [Johnny] Manziel, Justin Blackmon." He also said he'd never paid much mind to previous suspensions, but that this one was different. He also added in his interview with Graziano that he's dealing with things outside of football.

"He's my brother. I love him," Bryant said of Roethlisberger. "But at the same time, I have my own family outside of football. I have my own problems. I'm not just going to come up to you and open up to you about what's going on with my personal life. That's not how I am. We just didn't see eye-to-eye on that, but as far as right now, everything's great."

In his limited career, Bryant has played 21 games. In that time, he has 71 receptions and 1,314 yards. He is also one of Pittsburgh's favorite play-making threats, having scored 14 career touchdowns. Bryant was reinstated in the spring.