Martellus Bennett goes off on Patriots fans asking him to take a pay cut to stay

Martellus Bennett, the Patriots tight end who just won his first Super Bowl, should have the ability to cash in this offseason as a free agent. Unless, of course, he’s willing to take less money to remain in New England, which is exactly what Patriots fans are hoping for.

But those fans probably shouldn’t get their hopes up. Or, at the very least, they should keep those hopes to themselves, because on Wednesday, Bennett told fans to stop telling him to take a pay cut.

He did it in the most Bennett way.

On Twitter, he wrote: “All I’m saying is cut your own grass don’t be all in my garden f------ with my fruit while weeds are growing all over yours.” Makes sense.

He also posted this:

And stop @'ing me about taking less money. You take less money and your job? All of you take a pay cut hahaha. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 22, 2017

He’s not wrong. Bennett will turn 30 in March, which means this might be his last chance to land a large contract. And he totally deserves a ton of money given how good he’s been in recent years. Since 2012 -- when Bennett first became a No. 1 tight end -- he’s accumulated the sixth-most receiving yards among all tight ends. And unlike some tight ends, Bennett is a dependable blocker too.

Anyway, none of this should be surprising.

The Bears’ decision to trade Bennett to New England last offseason in exchange for a late draft pick was related to his contract. Bennett was scheduled to become a free agent after the 2016 season, and the rebuilding Bears knew they likely wouldn’t re-sign him. The Patriots also knew that there was a decent chance Bennett would be nothing more than a one-year rental.

Now Bennett reportedly wants to test the market. He also seems to be enjoying the idea of free agency:

Ok back to the gym. Free agency is like being that girl that's newly single and fresh on that market. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 20, 2017 Free agency is like knowing winter is coming to an end and summer is right around the corner. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 20, 2017

Even if Bennett leaves, the Patriots’ trade was entirely worth it considering Rob Gronkowski missed most of the season with injury. Without Bennett, their Super Bowl run might never happen.