Martellus Bennett: Going from Brady to Rodgers like going from J-Lo to Halle Berry

New Packers tight end Martellus Bennett doesn't have much to be mad about when it comes to football. A year ago, he escaped Chicago and landed with the Patriots. He needed just one season in New England to win his first Super Bowl. Then, he cashed in during free agency by signing a contract with another contender, the Packers.

Which means, of course, that Bennett is going from Tom Brady to Aaron Rodgers. On Thursday, Bennett had an interesting comparison for his quarterback situation.

"That's like leaving J-Lo and going to Halle Berry," Bennett said, according to the Houston Chronicle. "We talk often. I'm excited about playing with him. We've known each other for a while. I'm excited about working with him and learning his quarterback language and showing him what type of player I am. I think I'm a lot better player than they think I am."

The thing is, Bennett's entire list of quarterbacks is amazing. He began his career with Tony Romo and the Cowboys before moving on to Eli Manning and the Giants. Then, he joined Jay Cutler and the Bears before spending this past season with Brady.

The point being, Bennett's been blessed to always catch passes from good-to-great quarterbacks. Maybe that's part of the reason why he's been in a great mood lately.

After signing with the Packers, Bennett let the fans pick his new jersey number. He then revealed that he'll donate all of his jersey sales to after school programs. When asked what his role would be in the Packers' offense, he said, "I can do a lot of s--t."

Packers fans should expect the same kind of authenticity throughout his entire stay in Green Bay. That's how Bennett's been for his entire career. That's why he didn't hesitate to call out his former Bears teammates. That's why he didn't hesitate to speak out against President Donald Trump when he said that he wouldn't attend the Patriots' visit to the White House. And that's why he didn't hesitate to rip the NFL over a video.

They should also expect him to be productive on the field. In 2016, Pro Football Focus graded him as their fifth-best tight end. Since 2012, Bennett's racked up the sixth-most receiving yards among all tight ends.