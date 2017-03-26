Martellus Bennett: I'll give 100 percent of my jersey sales to after school programs

The new Packers tight end says he was inspired by his brother, Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett

On Saturday, new Packers tight end Martellus Bennett wrote on Twitter that he was “no longer hiding my awesomeness.” It didn’t take him long to follow through on that promise.

Just over an hour after sending that initial tweet, Bennett pledged to donate all of the money from his jersey sales to after school programs.

According to Bennett, he was inspired by his brother, Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett.

Michael Bennett recently donated $10,000 to an after school program in Houston.

Michael approved of Martellus’ pledge.

If there’s one thing that Bennett is guaranteed to bring to Green Bay -- in addition to consistent production on the field -- it’s authenticity. Since he signed a deal with the Packers on March 10, he’s explained his role in the Packers’ offense by saying “I can do a lot of s--t.” He’s skewered the NFL for its proposed celebration training video. He even let the fans pick his jersey number (80). Now, he’s giving away the money he’d make on jersey sales to an important cause.

It’s worth noting that Bennett isn’t the first player to give away his jersey sales earnings. Colin Kaepernick, who remains unsigned, did the same last season, after his protest against racial injustice in the U.S. gained momentum.

Classy, selfless moves by both players.

