Martellus Bennett: I'll give 100 percent of my jersey sales to after school programs

On Saturday, new Packers tight end Martellus Bennett wrote on Twitter that he was “no longer hiding my awesomeness.” It didn’t take him long to follow through on that promise.

Just over an hour after sending that initial tweet, Bennett pledged to donate all of the money from his jersey sales to after school programs.

I'll take all the money from my @packers jersey sales and put it towards the after school programs that I'm working to put together. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 25, 2017

According to Bennett, he was inspired by his brother, Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett.

I've always looked up to my big bro @mosesbread72 who has always challenged me on and off the field. I'll step up on this one too. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 25, 2017

Michael Bennett recently donated $10,000 to an after school program in Houston.

Me and my wife @pelepels donated 10k to after school program in our hometown houston alief put our 💰💸💵💴💶💷 where our mouth is 🙈🏓🎖🥇📽📼🗜⌚️🖨💽⏱🎛⌛️invest your community if u believe in the youth doesn't have to be money could be just time A post shared by Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

Michael approved of Martellus’ pledge.

@MartysaurusRex @packers proud of you bro let's keep changing the world n push our peers to join us in this challenge — Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) March 25, 2017

If there’s one thing that Bennett is guaranteed to bring to Green Bay -- in addition to consistent production on the field -- it’s authenticity. Since he signed a deal with the Packers on March 10, he’s explained his role in the Packers’ offense by saying “I can do a lot of s--t.” He’s skewered the NFL for its proposed celebration training video. He even let the fans pick his jersey number (80). Now, he’s giving away the money he’d make on jersey sales to an important cause.

It’s worth noting that Bennett isn’t the first player to give away his jersey sales earnings. Colin Kaepernick, who remains unsigned, did the same last season, after his protest against racial injustice in the U.S. gained momentum.

I want to thank everyone who has shown me love and support, it truly means a lot! I wasn't expecting my jersey sales to jump to number one because of this, but it shows the people's belief that we can achieve justice and equality for ALL! The only way I can repay you for the support is to return the favor by donating all the proceeds I receive from my jersey sales back into the communities! I believe in the people, and WE can be the change! A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7) on Sep 7, 2016 at 7:22am PDT

Classy, selfless moves by both players.