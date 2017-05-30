Martellus Bennett joins Packers and starts texting Aaron Rodgers like a teenager

New Green Bay Packers' tight end Martellus Bennett seems to be adjusting to his new team a little too well. According to Jason Wilde of ESPN Wiconsin, Bennett has been getting to know his new quarterback Aaron Rodgers in ways that only he can (or will).

Bennett has been texting Rodgers in a rather candid way since joining the Packers. Whether he's asking Rodgers, "what kind of cookie do you like?" or "telling him little things" like his daughter using the potty, Bennett is going to make sure that Rodgers is so comfortable with him that he's uncomfortable.

Like the internet native that he is, Bennett has also incorporated new-wave media into his conversations with Rodgers. "I send a lot of emojis and GIFS and stuff like that to him," Bennett said. "Other than that, it's just conversations."

Although his heart may flutter whenever he sees the three dots pop up in his conversations with Rodgers, Bennett knows why he's really in Green Bay.

"I always talk to him on the field, too, trying to see what he wants," Bennett said. "'Hey, how did that look?' or he'll give the thumbs up." Bennett also said that he'll steal glances at Rodgers while he's with other groups, and he's constantly asking Rodgers if what he's doing is what Rodgers wants on any given play. "Always trying to figure out, just trying to have those conversations on and off the field, trying to get to know each other as players, and as people."

Rodgers has a rapport with his past tight ends. Despite a slow regular season, Jared Cook had an excellent postseason last year. Cook caught 18 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns after having only 30 receptions the entire regular season. Going further back, Jermichael Finley was always an important cog in Rodgers' progressions.

Bennett creates more matchup problems for defenses, catching 55 passes for 701 yards in the vaunted Patriots offense (in which he was particularly important since star TE Rob Gronkowski missed half the year) last season.

Ever outspoken and generally wacky, it should be no surprise that Bennett is adjusting to life in Green Bay in this way. His last three quarterbacks have been Eli Manning, Jay Cutler and Tom Brady, so his attempts to bond in the past were likely generally met with dead stares and competitive rage. However, Bennett knows why he's in Green Bay, so having a fun-loving quarterback is just an extra perk. He's as competitive as the next guy, and he doesn't want to be texting Rodgers crying emojis at the end of the year.