Martellus Bennett on what he can do in Packers offense: 'I can do a lot of s---'
He's not wrong
It didn’t take long for Martellus Bennett to demonstrate to reporters who cover the Packers what he’ll be giving them on a weekly basis: perfect quotes.
On Tuesday, the recently signed Packers tight end spoke to reporters on a conference call. During that call, he was asked about what he can do in the Packers’ offense. His response?
“I can do a lot of s---.”
Yeah, Bennett’s not wrong. He’s the rare tight end who is dependable as a pass catcher and blocker. In 2016, Bennett finished as Pro Football Focus’ fifth-highest graded tight end. Since 2012, he’s accumulated the sixth-most receiving yards among all tight ends.
Imagine what he’s going to do with Aaron Rodgers, who just made the unreliable Jared Cook look like a top tight end. After Cook returned from an early season injury, he averaged 55.3 yards per game over the final 10 games of the year (including their three postseason contests).
Bennett is better than Cook, of course, so expect him to play a significant role in the Packers’ offense. Or, to put in Bennett’s terms, expect him to do “a lot of s---.”
Anyway, here’s a bonus Bennett quote:
Yeah, he’s also not wrong about that (probably).
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Cutler wears Bears hat, plays in snow
Cutler was released by the Bears on the first day of free agency
-
Le'Veon Bell rips LaVar Ball
Bell doesn't think LaVar Ball would've killed M.J. in one-on-one
-
Revis to appear in court Wednesday
Witnesses are reportedly expected to testify against the NFL veteran
-
Carroll on Eddie Lacy: 'I want him big'
Carroll said he wants the former Packers running back in the 240s
-
Report: Charles will still visit Seattle
The Seahawks' backfield is already crowded with Lacy, Thomas Rawls, C.J. Prosise, and Alex...
-
Martavis Bryant could be reinstated soon
Pittsburgh could have one of the NFL's most dynamic receivers back by the end of the month
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre