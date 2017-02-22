Martellus Bennett reportedly wants to test the free-agent market
Bennett could wind up back with the Patriots -- unless the price gets too high
Last offseason, the New England Patriots sent a fourth-round pick to the Bears in exchange for the services of tight end Martellus Bennett (and a sixth-round pick) knowing Bennett had only a year remaining on the four-year, $20.4 million pact he’d signed years earlier. Coming off a Super Bowl season during which Bennett caught 55 passes for 701 yards and seven touchdowns, Bennett is now in position to get paid once again.
According to NFL.com, Bennett won’t be re-signing with the Pats before free agency officially starts on March 9, and is instead expected to hit the open market.
He will easily be the top tight end available on the market this offseason and should command a multi-year deal paying him somewhere near the same average annual value as his previous contract, if not more. Spotrac predicts his contract will average $6 million per season, based on his production and the contracts of similar players in the past.
The Patriots can afford to pay that out given their ample salary cap space; and they have a need for him, too, what with all of Rob Gronkowski’s injury issues. There are several other teams that could use a player of his talents, though, and that could drive him out of the price range that Bill Belichick and company find acceptable.
