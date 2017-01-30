Matt Millen's advice to 49ers GM John Lynch: Football is 'the easy part'

On Sunday, the 49ers hired John Lynch as their next general manager. Lynch, who could be voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this week for his playing career as an NFL safety, brings zero front office experience with him to San Francisco. His last gig? An analyst for Fox.

Luckily for Lynch, Matt Millen is here to help.

Millen, who made the transition from player to broadcaster to Lions general manager and president (2001-2008), told The Detroit Free Press what advice he'd give Lynch. This won't come as a shock, but Millen actually said, "It's not about understanding the game."

It's not a shock because the Lions went 31-84 when Millen worked for the team. Anyway, here's his entire quote:

But asked today what advice he would give Lynch, Millen said, "It's not about understanding the game and knowing the game. It's none of that. It's not X's and O's. It's about managing people." "The biggest thing that helps in those jobs is experience and having been exposed to it," Millen said. "When you haven't been and when you don't have it, you're forced to rely on other people. For little things. And so that's why you have to know the people. That's why you got to know them. You got to know their eyes, you got to know, philosophically, how they are, you got to know what they're like politically, you got to know who's trying to work you. There's tons of stuff. And then you've got to know -- when I say know the whole building, you've got to know all the people in the decision-making process, up to and including ownership."

In fairness to Millen, that actually seems like fine advice, though he did go on to say that football is "the easy part," which -- again -- is an interesting take given his track record with the football part of being a general manager.

For what it's worth, Millen did own up to his awfulness as the Lions general manager while calling a game for Fox last season.

"It was a little bit of a tactical error on my part. I had this fleeting dream that I thought maybe I could run a team," Millen jokingly said. "Sorry Detroit, it didn't quite work out."

Naturally, the 49ers' move has been met with skepticism. Can a former player and analyst really figure out how to turn around a franchise that's gone 7-25 in the past two years and fired coaches in consecutive offseasons?

It'll help that he'll likely be working with Kyle Shanahan, one of the game's best offensive minds who led the Falcons' offense to the seventh-most points scored in NFL history. The 49ers are expected to hire Shanahan after Super Bowl LI.

The 49ers also own the second pick in this year's draft, which should help too. Funnily enough, Millen actually drafted Calvin Johnson at No. 2 overall in the 2007 draft -- his best move as general manager. If Lynch can find his own Megatron, he should settle in just fine.