'Mean' Joe Greene thinks 'showboating' caused 2016 to be a 'year lost' for Steelers

The Steelers franchise has an identity as a tough, blue-collar team. Hand in the dirt, working man, just throw the fries on the sandwich, etc. That stems from teams that played in a different generation, and some of the guys who played then aren’t all that impressed with the current iteration.

One guy specifically -- Hall of Famer “Mean” Joe Greene -- actually thinks that the Steelers are so full of preeners that they couldn’t win as much in 2016 as they should have.

Greene, speaking to Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, called 2016 a “year lost” because of some weapons they lost as well as “guys who like to showboat.”

“We got guys who like to showboat. It’s definitely the one [Brown], but it’s more than one. And they owe themselves better than that,” Greene said. “You only have so long to play this game, it’s not always going to be there, you know. You have to max out.

“This year was a year lost. I can only imagine what would have happened to this team had our receiver who was suspended for a year [Martavis Bryant] been playing on the field. I can only imagine what would have happened had all of our weapons been there.”

It’s easy to remember 2016 as a year where Brown aired a Facebook Live video in the playoffs that potentially distracted his team. But that sort of ignores the fact that the Steelers did make the AFC Championship Game. They were manhandled by the Patriots in New England, but they were still one win away from making the Super Bowl.

If that’s a lost year, well, the standard is pretty freaking high. Expectations for these Steelers are probably always to win the Super Bowl; but certainly no one was embarrassed by what the Steelers did in 2016 even if the team fell short.

On the other hand, maybe Greene is onto something here. There is a sense that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who will not be retiring before the 2017 season , perhaps was also tired of the shenanigans from Brown and other players on the team. His entire retirement discussion might have been one big message to various parties .

There were certainly some ... issues floating out there after the loss to New England.

This is also not the first time Greene has come out against Brown and the current Steelers. He previously said that he would have released Brown after the wide receiver’s locker room Facebook situation.

And the Hall of Famer believes that Roethlisberger’s response “had to be something with his disappointment with those activities” according to Greene, who added that “[t]hose actions were not conducive to the winning framework, the winning attitude.”

To Greene, the guys on the field did not necessarily live up to the Steelers “brand.”

“I’m saying right now we need someone in there who epitomizes what the Steelers are about and doesn’t mind picking up that gauntlet to be a Steeler and not to be out there creating -- what do they call it? -- their brand,” Greene said. “You have to be a Pittsburgh Steeler first. You can’t create that act.”

So it’s pretty clear where everyone in and around Pittsburgh stands on this: the Steelers have a core group of talented players. Roethlisberger, Brown and Le’Veon Bell give the Steelers a window to win a championship.

They just need to get down to the business of football and take things a little more seriously. Greene’s approach is old school, but it might also accurately reflect the way some of the modern players feel, too.