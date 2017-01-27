Melvin Gordon: San Diego fans are 'on a break' with Chargers, but they'll be back
The Chargers running back says they won't end up losing all of their San Diego fans
The breakup between the Chargers and San Diego is currently stuck in the "dumping all of your stuff out my window and onto the street" phase. But according to running back Melvin Gordon, both parties will transition out of that phase (and maybe grab a friendly cup of coffee at some point) and eventually get back together.
Speaking with ESPN on Friday, Gordon compared the Chargers' relationship with San Diego to a romantic relationship.
"I don't think we're going to lose everyone in San Diego," Gordon said. "I really don't think of it like that. I just think of it as we're on a break -- like a relationship. You know? But she'll be back and we will be back. We will be back together. That's how I look at it."
It's been ugly so far. San Diego moving companies banded together to refuse to help the Chargers get their stuff up to Los Angeles. The Padres dropped the dreaded "disappointed" to describe their feelings. And now they're letting people exchange their Chargers gear for credit at the Padres team store.
And as Gordon noted, there's nothing the players can do to make the fans feel better about the situation.
"We can't stop it. We can't help it or help the situation," Gordon said. "So speaking on it don't really make the San Diegans feel any better. But we do feel for them to say the least.
"You feel for them, but it's out of our control. As players, we can't do anything about it. You got to deal with the cards you've been dealt with."
I agree with Gordon in that the diehard fans probably won't end their relationships with the Chargers just because they moved a couple hours to the north. Heck, a lot of teams aren't actually stationed in the cities that precede their team names -- just look a bit farther north at the San Francisco 49ers, who play in Santa Clara.
With that being said, I wouldn't expect the casual fans to keep up with a team that relocated to another city. So while the Chargers might eventually win back some fans, they're also going to lose a ton. There's no way around that.
Breaks aren't easy -- just ask Ross and Rachel.
