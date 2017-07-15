Melvin Gordon wants a Super Bowl because 'Father Time is coming' for Rivers, Gates

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is heading into his third NFL season. He's only 24 years old, so even though running backs tend to have shorter careers, he still has a lot of football ahead of him. The same cannot be said of Gordon's two star teammates, quarterback Philip Rivers and tight end Antonio Gates.

Rivers and Gates are far closer to the end of their careers than the beginning, and Gordon knows he's running out of time to help bring them that elusive Super Bowl ring.

"Father Time is coming with my boy [Antonio] Gates and [Philip Rivers]," Gordon said, per NFL.com. "It would mean a lot to get those guys that ring before they step down, especially Gates. I think we might lose him after this year; you never know with Gates. But it would be love to have him walk away with a ring and put that stamp on his career, so that's definitely what we want."

Rivers and Gates have each been among the best at their position during the time they've been in the league, but they've experienced little in the way of postseason success.

Rivers is a six-time Pro Bowler and ranks eighth in passer rating, third in touchdowns and second in passing yards since he became a starter back in 2006. Gates has made eight Pro Bowls and three All-Pro first teams. He ranks fourth all-time among tight ends in both receptions and receiving yards. The next touchdown he scores will break a tie with Tony Gonzalez for first among tight ends in NFL history. Despite all those individual accolades, the Chargers have just four playoff wins since Gates entered the league in 2003.

But it's not just the old heads for whom Gordon wants to get a ring. He also needs one for himself, so he stops feeling jealous of his friend, Patriots running back James White.

"Winning season, man. We want a Super Bowl," Gordon explained. "My boy James White, he has two of those things. I go to his apartment and you open up the little case and they've got the light flashing on the ring. All you can think about is I wish that could be me."

The Chargers are coming off a 5-11 season and are not favorites to get to the playoffs, let alone win a Super Bowl. The have a strong defense, though, and if their offense finally manages to stay healthy after a couple injury-plagued seasons, they could surprise some people and get into the postseason.