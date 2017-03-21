Mexican newspaper issues apology for theft of Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey

Hours after the Tom Brady Missing Jersey mystery was solved -- and Mauricio Ortega was accused of the crime -- La Prensa, a Mexican newspaper, issued an apology on Ortega’s behalf.

Ortega, a director at La Prensa until his resignation last week, allegedly stole Brady’s game-worn Super Bowl LI jersey, his Super Bowl XLIX jersey and possibly even Von Miller’s helmet from Super Bowl 50. On Monday, La Prensa issued an exhaustive statement on Ortega, which was translated by USAToday.com.

Ortega resigned on March 14, “citing personal reasons” specifically “related to the health of family members close to him.”

“With complete surprise and disappointment, [on Monday] we have received the news of the alleged behavior by Martin Mauricio Ortega Camberos on February 5, 2017, inside NRG Stadium in Houston Texas, where Super Bowl LI took place,” the apology read.

“La Prensa, if these allegations are true, strongly rejects the behavior of Martin Mauricio Ortega Camberos, who took advantage of the position he held, used the newspaper La Prensa to obtain media credentials to access the field of play, press conferences and probably other areas of NRG Stadium. ...

“La Prensa will seek information from the corresponding authorities in relation to the acts that were revealed today, so that if it is appropriate, we can initiate a legal response to help the authorities in the clarification of these regrettable actions that are being investigated, which will become public knowledge to the Mexican people, and in particular our readers. Regardless of the truth, these alleged acts committed personally by Martin Mauricio Ortega Camberos could have happened while he still held the position of director of the newspaper. La Prensa offers a public apology to our readers and the Mexican people for these regrettable acts.”

Brady also released a statement Monday.

“I am happy my jerseys ... have been recovered, and I want to thank all of the law enforcement agencies involved. I know they worked hard on this case -- and it is very much appreciated.”

And in a bizarre twist, Brady even took a photo with Ortega back in 2005.