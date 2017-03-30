Michael Bennett on Tom Brady jersey search: 'Find out who killed Tupac'

It took nearly seven weeks, but with the assistance of the FBI and the Texas Rangers ( not the baseball ones ), Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl LI jersey was found . The theft was classified as a felony by Houston Police Department, and in the course of the investigation, the police, the FBI and NFL security created a minute-by-minute video timeline of how it all went down. Brady himself even created a (humorous) suspect list .

Michael Bennett of the Seahawks saw all the effort that went into finding this stolen jersey and wondered, in an appearance on “Undisputed,” why do we still not know who killed Tupac and Biggie?

"We still don't know who killed Tupac & Notorious B.I.G., but they found that jersey" —@mosesbread72 on FBI finding Brady's jersey in Mexico pic.twitter.com/WPi1Jgx5rj — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 29, 2017

“Speaking of Tom Brady, they had the whole jersey fiasco, it blew my mind,” Bennett said. “They went to Mexico to get the jersey, and we still don’t know who killed Tupac and Notorious B.I.G., but they found that jersey. Y’all, find out who killed Tupac today.”

Tupac Shakur and Christopher Wallace (Notorious B.I.G) were killed in separate shootings in September 1996 (Shakur, in Las Vegas) and February 1997 (Wallace, in Los Angeles). Neither killing has been solved, despite years of investigations into each. Johnny Depp is set to play Russell Poole, the Los Angeles police detective who investigated the murders of both rappers, in “LAbyrinth,” a new film based on the book of the same name.