Michael Floyd pleads guilty to DUI charge, receives 120-day jail sentence
According to reports, he'll spend most of his sentence under house arrest
Michael Floyd’s arrest in December resulted in his release from the Cardinals, which resulted in a stint with the Patriots, which resulted in his first Super Bowl ring. But that arrest will also result in jail time.
According to CBS Boston, Floyd pleaded guilty to his extreme DUI charge while six other charges were dropped. As a result, he reportedly received a 120-day jail sentence, though he’ll only spend 24 days behind bars while the remaining days will be spent under house arrest, as reported by Fox 10 in Phoenix. CBS Boston reported that Floyd will also serve 30 hours of community service, be subject to alcohol screenings, and was fined more than $5,000.
Below, you can see the case details, via the city of Scottsdale:
On Dec. 12 -- just hours after the Cardinals’ loss to the Dolphins -- Floyd was found asleep at the wheel in his car in Scottsdale. He was charged with a DUI (among other charges).
The Cardinals released him and the Patriots subsequently picked him up. He then went on to win a championship with the Patriots, though he was inactive for the Super Bowl.
Despite not playing in the game, Floyd still celebrated like he had.
Floyd, 27, is a free agent. With the Cardinals and Patriots, he caught 37 passes for 488 yards and five touchdowns this past regular season. Since entering the league in 2012 as a first-round pick, he has averaged roughly 756 yards and five touchdowns per season. So, he clearly has talent and potential.
But this isn’t Floyd’s first DUI incident and he could be suspended for multiple games by the NFL, which will undoubtedly affect his free agency.
