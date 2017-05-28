Michael Vick says he wants to sign a one-day contract, retire with the Falcons

Michael Vick already announced his intention to retire from the NFL. On Friday, he announced where he wants to retire.

In an interview with CBS Atlanta, Vick revealed he wants to sign a one-day contract with the Falcons so that he can end his career where it all started.

"Hopefully soon," Vick said.

ESPN's Vaughn McClure reported Sunday that Vick clarified that he hasn't had any discussions with the team about the possibility. It's just an idea at the moment.

Vick, the No. 1 overall pick of the Falcons in 2001, threw for 22,464 yards and rushed for 6,109 yards in his 13-year career. He spent the first six years of his career in Atlanta, where he led the Falcons to 38 wins and accounted for 92 total touchdowns. There, he became the only quarterback in NFL history to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards in a single season.

Vick's electric style of play and all that he accomplished in Atlanta, however, were tarnished by his illegal dogfighting operation. In 2007, Vick was sentenced to 23 months in prison. He ended up serving 19 months and missed two full seasons. The Falcons moved on by drafting Matt Ryan in 2008. Meanwhile, Vick went on to play for the Eagles, Jets, and Steelers and found work as a backup quarterback in recent seasons. Earlier this month, Vick was in the news because he's reportedly expected to partake in a professional flag football game in June.

When Vick left Atlanta, fans were understandably angry with him. But when he returned to Georgia Dome this past season, he received a warm ovation.

"I think at some point in your life, you have to forgive," Vick said at the time, via ESPN. "I'm just thankful there's a handful of people, a lot of people here in this organization, in this city -- I come and go all the time through the Atlanta airport -- there's a lot of people who have forgave me and given me another opportunity to show a different side of myself. That's the candid part that I think people really start to exert."

"I'm just thankful that I've got a lot of supporters, man, and that's all you can ask for. And I appreciate those people with the utmost humility."