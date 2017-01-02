Michael Vick to critics: 'At some point in your life you have to forgive'

Michael Vick's NFL career spanned 15 seasons. The 2001 first-overall pick spent six years in Atlanta, then served 21 months in prison for his involvement in an illegal dog-fighting operation. He resumed his career in 2009 with the Eagles, where he played until 2013, and finished his career with the Jets in '14 and the Steelers in '15.

On Sunday, Vick returned to Atlanta for the Falcons' regular-season finale where he and former teammates were honored. The reaction? Standing ovation.

Michael Vick comes out with Roddy White as Falcons honor the past here at Georgia Dome. Standing ovation pic.twitter.com/kBMpZm0mFF — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) January 1, 2017

But because of Vick's past, not everyone was excited to see him in the spotlight again. As SportingNews.com points out, a petition on Change.org had more than 30,000 supporters asking the team not to invite Vick back.

Vick, who has been contrite in the past, was asked about those people unhappy that he was honored Sunday.

"I think at some point in your life, you have to forgive," he said, via 11Alive.com. "There's a handful of people -- a lot of people here in this organization, in this city ... there's a lot of people that forgave me. Give me an opportunity to show a different side of myself. That's the candid part I think will really start to exert. I'm just so thankful that I got a lot of support."

Falcons owner Arthur Blank was asked about inviting Vick, who hadn't been to the Georgia Dome since 2011.

"Michael played an important part in my ownership period and an important part of the history of our franchise," he said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "He was thrilled to be here today and I think our fans, based on what I saw and felt, were excited to see him as well."

Several weeks ago, Vick, appearing on the "Jim Rome Show," said he wanted to officially retire as a member of the Falcons.

"That would be awesome," he said at the time. "I think that would close out my story and connection with that franchise for what I was able to accomplish in six years. Not by myself, but the entire organization. With the city, the respect and the love was all there. It was genuine. When I think about my career and what I'm identified with, it is the Atlanta Falcons."