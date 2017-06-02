Michael Vick wants to coach in NFL, 'work with young quarterbacks'

Michael Vick officially retired from the NFL this offseason, and in the next chapter of his football life he says he'd like to get into coaching.

"I would love to coach in the National Football League one day," Vick told ESPN's Adam Schefter on his "Know Them From Adam" podcast. "... At some point, I'd definitely love to help work with young quarterbacks and develop them and still compete, you know, with the team and with the coaches.

"It's another way to chase a championship. You know I'm not done. I'm not done by any means. You know I didn't get the championship when I was playing, so, hey, maybe I'd get lucky one year, maybe fortunate enough to join the staff that may be good enough."

Vick hasn't taken a snap since 2015, when he started three games for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He said recently that he'd like to sign a one-day contract with the Falcons, where he played for six seasons, and retire as a member of the team that drafted him first overall in 2001. And now he wants to pay it forward.

"I think my heart is really into teaching, you know, the game of football," Vick said. "I feel like I've learned so much from so many great coaches over the years. You know, I don't want to bottle up a lot of knowledge, and [I] really can't relay the messages that I want to relay to a high school kid because ... you don't have to dumb it down, but you can't be as complex. And I get that. So [at the] collegiate level or professional level, you can express ideas. You can go into detail. You know you can coach hard, and that's what I want to do."

In the meantime, Vick plans one last return to professional football; he is expected to join American Flag Football League for an exhibition game scheduled later this month to promote the launch of an eight-team league in 2018.