Michael Vick's first flag football game ends with him throwing eight touchdowns

The American Flag Football League debuted Tuesday night in San Jose, California, and Michael Vick absolutely shined in his opening game. The former NFL QB threw for 547 yards and eight touchdowns, ultimately leading his team to a 64-41 victory over a team that was led by Terrell Owens. The league is populated by former NFL players, and this game was a soft open. The league will officially begin next summer, so the World Cup is going to have some serious competition for ratings.

In all seriousness, the league is shaping up to be an excellent alternative for NFL players that have recently retired, even those that were forced out of the league early. Evan Rodriguez, a former journeyman tight end, won MVP honors. He had nine catches for 210 yards and four touchdowns.

"Tonight's game was a massive success and displayed how exhilarating and competitive flag football can be when played by the best athletes in the world," said Jeff Lewis, the league's founder. "Every player was very dedicated to this brand of football out on the Avaya Stadium field. They had that competitive spirit it takes to be a pro athlete -- Michael and Evan's performances were outstanding."

Although the game obviously isn't against NFL competition, it has the potential to act as another Arena Football League. I can give professional and semi-professional players a place to play, and it isn't as physically taxing as the NFL (not to take anything away from the athletes involved). Some other players involved are Justin Forsett, Chad Johnson, Jimmy Clausen and Dion Bailey.