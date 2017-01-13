Mike McCarthy declares receiver Jordy Nelson out for rematch against Cowboys

When the Green Bay Packers take the field against the No. 1-seeded Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, they'll be without arguably their most dangerous passing-game weapon. Jordy Nelson will not play against the Cowboys, Packers coach Mike McCarthy announced Friday morning.

McCarthy on Jordy Nelson: We're going to declare him out for the game Sunday. #GBvsDAL — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 13, 2017

Nelson, who is clearly Aaron Rodgers' No. 1 target, suffered two fractured ribs when he was hit last weekend by Giants defensive back Leon Hall while trying to haul in a pass along the sideline.

Nelson remained down on the sideline after the hit and was eventually carted back to the locker room. He did not return to the game and has not practiced this week. If it's not exactly a surprise that he won't suit up, it's still a major blow to Green Bay's offense. Nelson caught 97 passes for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns this season, and any time you're without a pass-catcher of that caliber, things get considerably more difficult for an offense.