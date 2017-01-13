Mike McCarthy declares receiver Jordy Nelson out for rematch against Cowboys
Aaron Rodgers' No. 1 wideout will not suit up for Green Bay's divisional-round game
When the Green Bay Packers take the field against the No. 1-seeded Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, they'll be without arguably their most dangerous passing-game weapon. Jordy Nelson will not play against the Cowboys, Packers coach Mike McCarthy announced Friday morning.
McCarthy on Jordy Nelson: We're going to declare him out for the game Sunday. #GBvsDAL— Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 13, 2017
Nelson, who is clearly Aaron Rodgers' No. 1 target, suffered two fractured ribs when he was hit last weekend by Giants defensive back Leon Hall while trying to haul in a pass along the sideline.
Nelson remained down on the sideline after the hit and was eventually carted back to the locker room. He did not return to the game and has not practiced this week. If it's not exactly a surprise that he won't suit up, it's still a major blow to Green Bay's offense. Nelson caught 97 passes for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns this season, and any time you're without a pass-catcher of that caliber, things get considerably more difficult for an offense.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Brady uses Bruce Lee for hype video
This week is apparently all about adaptability for the Patriots
-
Rivers will go to L.A. with the Chargers
Rivers had previously expressed hesitance to move to Los Angeles but he's on board now
-
How the Packers can beat the Cowboys
Green Bay can win in its rematch against Dallas on Sunday and here's how
-
Dez enjoys 'Dez caught it' tweets
Two years later, people are still arguing over the Dez Bryant catch (or non-catch) vs. Pac...
-
Pegula says Bills aren't dysfunctional
The Bills haven't made the playoffs in 17 seasons and are now on their 10th coach since 19...
-
Chargers another franchise lost to greed
Despite reasonable options, yet another pro sports franchise moved due to greed
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre