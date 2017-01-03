Mike Zimmer says Sam Bradford 'earned the right' to be the Vikings' starting QB

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer sure doesn't sound like a coach who is ready to return his rental quarterback. He sounds like he wants to stick with Sam Bradford for at least one more season.

On Tuesday, two days after the Vikings' 8-8 season wrapped up, Zimmer endorsed Bradford as the team's starting quarterback.

"I think Sam has played great this year, No. 1," Zimmer said, per the St. Paul Pioneer Press."I think he's earned the right to be the starting quarterback, and right now all I'm worried about is Teddy (Bridgewater) getting better. ... Sam has done remarkable, the things he's done this year with all the things that he's had to do."

No, Zimmer did not give a specific update on Bridgewater, who tore his ACL and dislocated his knee during the Vikings' final preseason practice, which prompted the Vikings to give up a first-round and fourth-round pick for Bradford.

"Teddy is a guy that will do everything possible to get back as soon as he possibly can get back, and he would be a guy that I would never bet against," Zimmer said.

Given the circumstances, it's remarkable what Bradford accomplished this year. In 15 starts, Bradford completed 71.6 percent of his passes (an NFL single-season record, by the way), averaged 7.0 yards per attempt, and tossed 20 touchdowns and just five picks. His passer rating fell just a tick below 100 at 99.3.

Keep in mind, he did that without Adrian Peterson and a capable offensive line, which allowed the 10th-most sacks. According to Pro Football Focus, Bradford posted an 87.2 passer rating under pressure -- tied with Matt Ryan for the second-highest passer rating. Offensive coordinator Norv Turner also left midway through the year.

So yeah, Bradford earned the job.

This doesn't mean Bridgewater's career as the Vikings' quarterback is over. Bridgewater was never guaranteed to be healthy in time for the 2017 season and Bradford's contract expires after next year, which could open the door for Bridgewater to resume his role in 2018 -- if the Vikings pick up his fifth-year option.

The point being, all of this makes sense. The Vikings are not going to bet their 2017 season on Bridgewater's recovery from a gruesome knee injury when they already have a good quarterback on their roster. Especially not after they traded a first-round pick to acquire that quarterback in the first place.