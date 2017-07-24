Mike Zimmer says Teddy Bridgewater likely to start camp on the PUP list
Bridgewater is still recovering from the traumatic knee injury he suffered last year
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater may be making progress in his rehabilitation, but he's still likely to start training camp this week on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. At least, that's what Vikings coach Mike Zimmer thinks right now, before having gotten a chance to see where his quarterback stands physically.
"I think so, but again I haven't seen him," Zimmer said when asked directly if Bridgewater would start on the PUP list, per the Pioneer Press.
Bridgewater, of course, is still recovering from a devastating knee injury suffered shortly before the start of last season. Bridgewater tore his ACL, dislocated his knee joint, and sustained other damage to the knee as well. It was only due to the quick action by the team and trainers that his leg was saved. Bridgewater was quickly declared out for the entire 2016 season, and the Vikings traded multiple draft picks for Sam Bradford in an effort to replace him.
Bridgewater has been slowly but surely working his way back into football shape, and was recently photographed working out without a knee brace (though more recent photos had the brace back on his leg).
Though he'll likely start camp on the PUP list, he can be removed from it at any time. So long as his removal from the list comes prior to the start of the regular season, then he is eligible to play in any regular season game. If, however, he starts the regular season on the PUP list, then he will not be eligible to play until the Vikings' seventh game of the year.
-
Andrew Luck will start camp on PUP list
Luck is still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery
-
Falcons GM would love to lock up Devonta
The Falcons want to be known as a team that takes care of their stars
-
Jerry says Patriots are his role models
The Cowboys will be without several quality contributors for all or part of the 2017 seaso...
-
What Redskins should've offered Cousins
Cousins is set to play a second straight season on the franchise tag, but it didn't have to...
-
Jerrell Freeman saved man at the airport
Freeman saw a man choking on his sandwich while at the airport, and leapt into action
-
Brown had top-secret call with Le'Veon
The Steelers' top receiver tried to convince the star running back to come to training cam...
Add a Comment