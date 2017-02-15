Move over, Rob: The Patriots decide that two Gronks are better than one
Glenn Gronkowski appeared on the Patriots' practice squad at multiple points this past season
Leave it to Bill Belichick to devise the perfect offseason strategy: acquire more Gronks.
On Tuesday, the Patriots signed fullback Glenn Gronkowski -- Rob Gronkowski's brother -- to a future contract. In all seriousness, the team is likely making this move because James Develin is set to become a free agent this offseason.
Meet Mini-Gronk -- aka, the smarter Gronk:
Glenn Gronkowski said he's "a little more tame and a little more intelligent" than big brother Rob.— Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) May 6, 2016
If this all sounds familiar, it's because Mini-Gronk was a member of the Patriots' practice squad at several different points during the regular season. After going undrafted out of Kansas State, Mini-Gronk spent the preseason and Week 1 with the Bills. He was then cut by the team.
The Patriots first worked him out in mid-September, which is when the double Gronk dream began, as I wrote at the time:
Imagine the possibilities: Two Gronks passing out ice cream in Boston. Two Gronks saying the Gronkiest things. Two Gronks posing as police officers. Two Gronks sipping chugging Fireball at the Patriots' upcoming Super Bowl parade (teams can't even beat them without Tom Brady and Gronk). You get the picture.
The Patriots eventually signed him. In all, Mini-Gronk appeared on the Patriots' practice squad four different times this past season. He did not, however, appear in a game.
There's always next year, though. Thanks to the Patriots, the double Gronk dream remains alive.
