Move over, Rob: The Patriots decide that two Gronks are better than one

Leave it to Bill Belichick to devise the perfect offseason strategy: acquire more Gronks.

On Tuesday, the Patriots signed fullback Glenn Gronkowski -- Rob Gronkowski's brother -- to a future contract. In all seriousness, the team is likely making this move because James Develin is set to become a free agent this offseason.

Meet Mini-Gronk -- aka, the smarter Gronk:

Glenn Gronkowski said he's "a little more tame and a little more intelligent" than big brother Rob. — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) May 6, 2016



If this all sounds familiar, it's because Mini-Gronk was a member of the Patriots' practice squad at several different points during the regular season. After going undrafted out of Kansas State, Mini-Gronk spent the preseason and Week 1 with the Bills. He was then cut by the team.

The Patriots first worked him out in mid-September, which is when the double Gronk dream began, as I wrote at the time:

The Patriots eventually signed him. In all, Mini-Gronk appeared on the Patriots' practice squad four different times this past season. He did not, however, appear in a game.

There's always next year, though. Thanks to the Patriots, the double Gronk dream remains alive.