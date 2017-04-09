Myles Garrett issues warning to Browns quarterbacks if he's not team's first pick

You can watch the Masters live on CBSSports.com by clicking right here.

The sense that the Browns will select Texas A&M defensive end No. 1 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft isn’t growing, because there’s no room to grow. Cleveland doing anything other than taking Garrett would be a major shock and completely disrupt our entire 2017 NFL Mock Draft system.

And it would also cause Garrett to unleash some vengeance on the Browns for the next decade. Speaking to ESPN the Magazine for a pre-draft Q&A, Garrett said that he will “punish” the Browns for the next decade and “knock” their quarterback out every time they play if they don’t take him with the top pick.

He was actually asked why the Browns should take him and gave a good answer, but there was definitely a layer of potential vengeance involved, particularly if the Browns decided to take a quarterback instead of him at No. 1.

“Because I’ll be a difference-maker from day one. And I’m not gonna be in any trouble. I’m just gonna make plays and bring a good atmosphere to your organization,” Garrett said. “And I’m gonna start winning and winning now. And because if you don’t draft me No. 1, I will punish your team for the next 10 to 12 years. I’ll knock your QB out of the game every time we play you, and I’ll have to kick the hell out of No. 1, whoever it is.”

The entire interview is a pretty fascinating read because Garrett is not comparable to your typical 20-something coming into the NBA. For instance, Garrett isn’t just about football. He is also sort of obsessed with dinosaurs. And poetry.

“I didn’t know how this would play out when I was a kid. I knew I wanted to play ball, be a paleontologist and write poetry,” Garrett said. “I thought, ‘Heck, where will I find the time? Well, football comes first, and I’ll just find some time for poetry, and paleontology can come at the end.’ I made this plan at 14, and dang, it’s all coming together. The day I’ve been dreaming of is tomorrow. Now I have to face it. I’ll either attack it and win or get swallowed by it.”

If Garrett was a lesser player -- or maybe even a quarterback, honestly -- he might get ripped for taking time out to work on poetry. Not even kidding: he was asked about the hobbies being a concern by both ESPN and previously by someone else.

“I heard something like that. “What are your hobbies outside of football and will you go back home or stay around the area during the offseason?” I’ll be right here, doing the same thing I’m doing now: making sure my body’s right and finding some way to entertain myself that’s not illegal or stupid,” Garrett said.

It’s pretty perfectly football that someone could be concerned Garrett isn’t alpha enough because he’s refined as a person in terms of the things he likes off the field.

But unsurprisingly it’s been a bit of a red flag for folks, with Garrett saying he’s been asked multiple times if he’s “too nice for football.”

“Yeah, got that a couple of times. I’m nice now, but everything changes when I put the helmet on,” Garrett said. “If you smack me in the head, you think I’m gonna smile at you? I’ll smile at you after I kick the crap out of you and your QB. I come from a family of athletes and competitors. We know when to turn it off and on. You’re loving at the dinner table, but when we’re playing Scrabble or we’re in the yard, there’s no mercy.”

He also had another answer that will raise some eyebrows, pointing out that he would like to finish high on the list for all-time sacks, but isn’t sure he’ll even play that long.

“I wanna break the rookie-year sack total as well,” Garrett said. “And I want to be in the career top 10 for sacks, but I don’t know if I’ll play that long.”

Asked why he doesn’t want to play that long, Garrett said he wants to log a decade in the league and then spend time with his family and “travel the world and help people.”

“I’ll play 10 to 12 years, long enough to leave my mark on the history of the game, but I also want to spend time with my family. I want to be there for my kids in all their spectacular moments,” Garrett said. “I want to teach them to have soft hearts and to care and to show their kindness and humility to others. And I want to travel the world and help people. I want to give money and build wells. I want to build houses and do fossil digs.”

All of these things make for a fascinating person and a very interesting personality. Garrett’s a freak of nature physically, and apparently is even more limber mentally. But the reality is some teams will look at these attributes and goals and different ways of thinking and consider them red flags, even in 2017. It’s just the nature of how this process works.