New 49ers GM John Lynch called Matt Millen, because of course he did

There isn’t a long history of guys playing as standout defenders in the NFL, then becoming broadcasters, then leaving the announcing booth to become a general manager of an NFL team with no prior personnel experience. New 49ers GM John Lynch, hired in a shocking move the week before the Super Bowl , is the latest to do it, and the last guy, as far as we can remember is ... Matt Millen.

Maybe the worst GM in the history of football, Millen presided over a horrific stretch of nearly eight years for the Lions. So 49ers fans would be totally justified in freaking out about the fact that Lynch, as he explained during an interview on 95.7 The Game, spent some time talking to Millen recently.

The good news? He was asking what NOT to do.

“Matt Millen and I had a great conversation the other day,” Lynch said, via Matt Maiocco of CSN Bay Area. “I found it was very interesting to talk to him. He shared with me some of the things that he would’ve done differently. I think you can learn a little bit from everything and everyone, but ultimately you go to put your head down and go to work.

John Lynch has his work cut out for him with the 49ers. USATSI

“We’ve put together a really, really quality team that I’m excited about. We’re in full stride and working every day to knock down things on our list. It’s a big list, and we’re ambitious on how aggressive we want to attack that. But it’s going very well.”

Lynch’s point is actually a salient one. It’s easy to try and take lessons from successful people and say “oh, let’s do this” but it’s a lot harder to actually put those lessons into practice.

Taking actual, real-life mistakes from people who failed at their jobs, putting them on a list and saying “don’t do that” is a lot easier. It can also eliminate future mistakes from a guy who is new on the job.

Lynch also got some good information from a guy who’s had success, Broncos great John Elway. Although he said that sort of dried up since he decided to actually take the job.

“John Elway was a guy I bounced things off,” Lynch said. “He’s been there. He’s a good friend. I watched him kind of go through this in his own way. He is someone I’ve consulted with. You learn at a certain point that stops, because all of a sudden we’re competing with each other.”

There is a desperation in San Francisco to turn things around, but also a sense of patience, judging from the six-year deals that Lynch and new coach Kyle Shanahan both received to jump into the Bay Area football scene.

Plenty of concern exists for this untested duo too; everyone and their brother and even their daughter knows the 49ers aren’t likely to be a good football team next year. It’s a roster with a dearth of talent right now.

Winning early would defy expectations, but then again, winning at all might do that given the history Lynch is up against.