New Broncos coach Vance Joseph will hold 'open competition' at quarterback
Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch will battle for the starting spot
The Denver Broncos started the 2016 offseason by watching Peyton Manning retire and Brock Osweiler sign with the Houston Texans. All of a sudden, Trevor Siemian was the only quarterback left on the roster. There were tons of rumors about the Broncos chasing Colin Kaepernick or Robert Griffin III or any number of other quarterbacks, but all they did before the draft was trade for Mark Sanchez.
As the first round of the draft unfolded, Memphis quarterback Paxton Lynch became a Denver target. The Broncos surrendered a couple picks to move up into the Seahawks' spot and select Lynch in the first round.
Sanchez initially looked like the favorite to be the starter, but Siemian won the job out of training camp and Lynch won the competition to be his backup. Sanchez was traded to the Cowboys, and the Broncos proceeded with two quarterbacks that had taken a combined one snap in their respective NFL careers.
Siemian acquitted himself fairly well, while Lynch generally struggled when working as an injury replacement. Still, new Broncos coach Vance Joseph (who took over for the now retired Gary Kubiak) says he's not made up his mind on who will start next season.
Joseph on QBs: "It's going to be an open competition."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 12, 2017
Lynch has more of a pedigree and more of an investment from the team as a first-rounder (Siemian was a seventh-round pick), but Siemian has actually shown more on the field. Neither of them has any equity yet with Joseph, though, so it'll be interesting to see how this decision-making process plays out.
The Broncos, given the strength of their defense, don't necessarily need star-level play at the quarterback spot. They showed that in 2015. They mostly just need whoever wins the job to not make mistakes and to take advantage when put in position to succeed.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Prosise practices for Seahawks
Rookie running back has been out since Week 11 with broken shoulder blade
-
Ravens add Roman to offensive staff
Roman was fired by the Bills early in the 2016 season
-
Stream Texans-Patriots on CBS All Access
Sign up for All Access and you'll be able to watch NFL playoff games on CBS
-
L.A. Gear opposing Chargers patent
L.A. Gear is trying to stop the Chargers rebranding effort because it's too similar
-
Rams make McVay youngest NFL coach ever
McVay has been Washington's offensive coordinator for the last three seasons
-
Vaccaro: Didn't know Adderall was banned
The Saints safety says he mistakenly took the drug for an energy boost to keep him up
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre