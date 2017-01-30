New Colts GM will reportedly keep Chuck Pagano, at least for 2017 season

The Colts hired Chris Ballard as their new general manager Sunday, eight days after they fired Ryan Grigson.

Grigson and current coach Chuck Pagano arrived in Indianapolis after the 2011 season, and despite their differences -- the friction in the relationship dates back to at least 2015 -- owner Jim Irsay announced in January 2016 that both men would continue to work side by side. Twelve months later, Grigson was out of a job. And depending on who replaced him, Pagano might not be far behind.

But according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Ballard plans to keep Pagano around for the 2017 season and then re-evaluate the position next offseason.

This meshes with what CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported Saturday, a day before Ballard was officially hired. Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub would be Ballard's preference to lead the Colts, but there were qualifications to bringing Toub to Indy: La Canfora notes that a Toub-Ballard reunion could come in 2018.

If Ballard has another strong meeting with Jim Irsay, as expected, I don't see his having to work w/ Chuck Pagano as a deal-breaker at all — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 29, 2017

For now, Ballard joins an organization with a franchise quarterback in Andrew Luck, but questions remain along the offensive line and on one of the league's worst defenses.

"Chris is a good example of a guy who's a team player," Chiefs president Mark Donovan said earlier this month, via the Kansas City Star. "You look at our entire organization, you look at everybody across the board on the football side, ops side, coaching side, players and I'd like to say business side as well -- we're all in this together. Chris is one of those guys."

Ballard doesn't sound anything like Grigson, which if we're to believe Colts punter Pat McAfee, is great news for the organization. As for Pagano, his job security comes down to one word: Winning.

After going 11-5 and making the playoffs in his first three seasons in Indy, the Colts have finished 8-8 the past two years.