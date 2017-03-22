New Viking Latavius Murray has ankle surgery, expected to be ready for camp

Download the CBS Sports App today and get the latest offseason NFL news and alerts, plus NFL draft analysis and a look ahead to the 2017 season!

A week after signing a contract with the Vikings, Latavius Murray underwent surgery on his ankle. He’s expected to be ready by training camp.

The Vikings announced Murray’s successful operation with a statement Wednesday, making clear that they knew about the scheduled surgery before they signed him:

Vikings RB Latavius Murray had successful ankle surgery today. The surgery was performed by Dr. Bob Anderson in Charlotte, North Carolina. We were aware of the required surgery prior to signing Latavius on March 16. Latavius is expected to fully recover and be available for training camp.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport described the injury as bone spurs, which is apparently why Murray took visits in free agency:

#Vikings RB Latavius Murray's ankle injury was described as bone spurs. This is why he took visits: Teams could take a first-hand look at it — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2017

Last season, Murray rushed for 788 yards and 12 touchdowns in 14 games. However, those two missed games occurred in October due to a toe injury. The ankle injury didn’t force Murray to miss any action late in the season, though he was bothered by it, as he popped up on multiple injury reports with an ankle injury. It’s also worth remembering that he missed his entire rookie season in 2013 due to an ankle injury.

So, this surgery isn’t exactly good news, but it’s nice to know that he’s scheduled to be back by training camp. When healthy in 2015, Murray eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark, though he averaged just 4.0 yards per carry during that season.

It’ll be a tough task for Murray to replace Vikings all-time great Adrian Peterson, who remains unsigned. In Murray’s career, he averages 4.2 yards per carry.