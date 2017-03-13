Newest Patriot Stephon Gilmore and Tom Brady have something in common: Gisele

Brady's wife and Gilmore's new daughter share the same name

Thursday, March 9, 2017, was a big day for Stephon Gilmore

That date, of course, was the opening of the 2017 free agency period, the day on which Gilmore signed a five-year, $65 million contract with his new team, the New England Patriots. That contract made him one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL (it ranks fifth at the position in total cash, seventh in average annual value, and second in money guaranteed at signing) and represented a significant raise over both his rookie contract and his fifth-year option. 

But March 9 was also a big day in the Gilmore household for another reason: Gilmore’s wife, Gabrielle, gave birth to the couple’s daughter that very same day.  

There’s no way to prove that Gilmore named his daughter after the wife of his new quarterback (Tom Brady is famously married to supermodel Gisele Bundchen), nor is there any evidence of a motivation to do so, but it’s safe to say that for both Patriots, Gisele is one of the most important women in their lives. 

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

