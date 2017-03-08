Newly re-signed Charles Johnson wants Julius Peppers to return to Panthers

Defensive end Charles Johnson re-signed with the Carolina Panthers on a two-year deal earlier this week, and now he wants the Panthers to bring back one of his former teammates. Julius Peppers spent the first eight years of his spectacular career in Carolina before splitting the last seven between the Bears (four years) and the Packers (three), but if Johnson had his druthers, the former Panther would return home for one last season.

“From a personal opinion and as a friend of his, I just want to see him retire as a Panther,” Johnson said, per the Charlotte Observer. “I just think him coming back for a year and retiring as a Panther, what better career for him to have, retiring in his home?”

As Johnson alluded to, Peppers was born and raised in North Carolina, attended the University of North Carolina as a two-sport (basketball) athlete and began his professional career there as well. It’s only in the last few years that he’s called other parts of the country home.

The Panthers don’t exactly have a ton of needs along the defensive line, with Johnson back in the fold, Wes Horton and Mario Addison having re-signed, Kawann Short receiving the franchise tag, and Kony Ealy, Star Lotulelei, and Vernon Butler still being in town, but Johnson doesn’t mind.

“Like I tell (GM Dave) Gettleman and (GM Brandon Beane), ‘Keep stacking the D-line. Keep bringing in good people for D-line,’” he said. “I’ll even root for them to bring Pep back. If they can bring Julius back, I’m all aboard.”

It’s true that you can never have too many pass-rushers, and if you’re looking for a guy to situationally get after the quarterback, there are few better options than Peppers. Even last season at 36 years old, he recorded 7.5 sacks and 37 quarterback pressures, per Pro Football Focus. There will likely be teams that can offer him a larger role than can the Panthers, but none would be a better story than him returning to his first team.