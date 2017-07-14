NFFC lets fans make unique memories, including catching balls from Manziel, Vick

Several years ago the NFL reared its arcane head and shut down a Fantasy Football convention involving Tony Romo and a host of other big-name NFL players, simply because the convention was taking place in Las Vegas. Nevermind that within three years of doing so, the NFL would move one of its own teams to Vegas; the scourge of NFL players setting foot in a casino for promotional purposes must be snuffed out.

But the dream of hosting the National Fantasy Football Convention and reinventing the way fans interact with players did not die with that edict from the league. Instead, dedication on behalf of the founders of the convention, including cofounder and CEO Andy Alberth, has led to the NFFC kicking off this weekend in Dallas at the Legendary State Fair Park in the hopes of providing a unique experience fans cannot get anywhere else.

The mingling will take place on a massive scale but in an intimate environment, with more than 50 big-time NFL players gathering on a life-sized football field recreated inside the park, where they will mingle with fans, take pictures and sign autographs.

"They're going to get an experience that doesn't exist right now for football players and fans," Alberth told CBS Sports. "You're going to be able to mingle with the players."

Alberth pointed out that football, unlike baseball or basketball, doesn't have the close-knit setting when it comes to interaction with young fans and players. Kids hang out at the park with balls looking to get autographs and can get up close with basketball players on a regular basis. Football is a different animal.

The NFFC is out to change that by letting young fans meet their heroes; Alberth cited meeting Terry Bradshaw at 4 years old and having that memory linger for a lifetime. That is hardly an unusual experience.

"It's all about a kid going away with a memory," Alberth said.

The convention's goal is to minimize the cost as well. A $79 NFFC ticket ($59 with promo codes, available by following the convention on social media), fans get admission to "the fan expo, all training sessions and player interaction opportunities." A $299 MVP ticket gives fans a pass to the Friday night Kick-Off Party and "all Field-Level activities."

Kids passes (for ages 6-13) are $39, while any kids 5 and under get in free.

What happens on the field level and during these interaction experiences?

"Johnny Manziel and Michael Vick will be throwing footballs to kids on the field," Alberth explained.

Not a bad little memory there. Additionally, the event will be jammed with members of the Dallas Cowboys, both past and present, and other notable football players/Fantasy stars.

"Jason Witten, Zeke Elliott, David Johnson, Jeremy Hill, Taco Charlton, Michael Vick, Johnny Manziel, Drew Pearson, Taylor Gabriel, half the Cowboys team," Alberth said, reeling off names.

There is a chance that Tony Romo, one of the cofounders, could be there as well. Romo is playing in the American Celebrity Classic in Lake Tahoe this weekend and, depending on how he plays and how his back feels (you may recall Romo walking away from football for NFL on CBS life this offseason), he could end up back in Dallas for the convention. But nothing's set in stone; he's not the host this year, instead taking a backseat of sorts.

Along with the opportunity to meet athletes, there is a slew of different panels and events taking place. The annual Fantasy Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place, hosted by Vick and Matthew Berry of ESPN. Media members Bryan Broaddus, Ben Rogers, Mike Fisher, Jason King, Clarence Hill, Jon Machota (all based out of Dallas and all quality writers/talkers) will break down how to get involved in a sportswriting/Fantasy Football career.

"The way I envision this for fans is Comic-Con/Disneyland for fans and this is just the beginning," Alberth explained.

Alberth has a multiyear plan for the convention, including an event at the Taste of Texas where a host of NFL players will serves as judges in both a barbecue competition (imagine Ezekiel Elliott deciding who has the best Q in Texas) and a sports car competition as well.

"This is the tip of the iceberg. We're launching a car show," Alberth said. "And next year at Taste of Texas there will be a bunch of players judging who has the best BBQ in Texas. And Year 3 we'll launch the music festival."

What will make this a unique event too is the addition of charities to the list of folks benefiting. That giant red Salvation Army kettle that Elliott jumped into last year? It'll be on the field for fans to throw at and try to win discounted tickets for next year.

The convention also partnered with the Marines and Navy and is giving away a house to a wounded warrior, a single mom with two kids. Romo, according to Alberth, donated tickets to members of the local police organizations.

Tickets are still available for walk-ups, Alberth said, both in terms of the MVP package and the regular admission.