NFL announces 2017 Pro Bowl rosters, led by seven Raiders and six Falcons

The NFL announced the Pro Bowl rosters for the 2016 season on Tuesday. There were 44 players chosen from the AFC and 44 from the NFC, and the players will represent their conferences in the game once again this year, after they had been drafted by NFL legends like Jerry Rice, Michael Irvin and Cris Carter in an "unconferenced" game during the past few seasons.

The Oakland Raiders lead the NFL with seven Pro Bowl selections, five on offense and two on defense. The Atlanta Falcons lead the NFC with six selections, just ahead of the Dallas Cowboys, who have five -- led by their star rookies, Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was voted in as the AFC's starter despite missing the first four games of the season because of a suspension. The same is true of Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, who missed three games.

The game will be played Jan. 29 in Orlando.

The full rosters are as follows. (Note: Players listed in the first row for a given position were selected as starters. Those in the second row are reserves.)

AFC

Offense

Quarterback: Tom Brady, Patriots

Derek Carr, Raiders; Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

Running back: Le'Veon Bell, Steelers DeMarco Murray, Titans; LeSean McCoy, Bills

Fullback: Kyle Juszcyzyk, Ravens

Wide receiver: Antonio Brown, Steelers; Amari Cooper, Raiders A.J. Green, Bengals; T.Y. Hilton, Colts

Tight end: Travis Kelce, Chiefs Delanie Walker, Titans

Tackle: Joe Thomas, Browns; Donald Penn, Raiders Taylor Lewan, Titans

Guard: Marshall Yanda, Ravens; Kelechi Osemele, Raiders David DeCastro, Steelers

Center: Rodney Hudson, Raiders Maurkice Pouncey, Steelers



Defense

Defensive end: Khalil Mack, Raiders; Cameron Wake, Dolphins Jadeveon Clowney, Texans

Defensive tackle: Geno Atkins, Bengals; Ndamukong Suh, Dolphins Jurrell Casey, Titans

Outside linebacker: Von Miller, Broncos; Lorenzo Alexander, Bills Brian Orakpo, Titans

Inside linebacker: Dont'a Hightower, Patriots C.J. Mosley, Ravens

Cornerback: Marcus Peters, Chiefs; Aqib Talib, Broncos Casey Hayward, Chargers; Chris Harris, Broncos

Free safety: Devin McCourty, Patriots Reggie Nelson, Raiders

Strong safety: Eric Berry, Chiefs

Special Teams

Punter: Pat McAfee, Colts

Kicker: Justin Tucker, Ravens

Return specialist: Tyreek Hill, Chiefs

Special teamer: Matthew Slater, Patriots

NFC

Offense

Quarterback: Matt Ryan, Falcons Aaron Rodgers, Packers; Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Running back: Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys David Johnson, Cardinals; Devonta Freeman, Falcons

Fullback: Mike Tolbert, Panthers

Wide receiver: Julio Jones, Falcons; Odell Beckham, Giants Mike Evans, Buccaneers; Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals

Tight end: Greg Olsen, Panthers Jordan Reed, Redskins

Tackle: Tyron Smith, Cowboys; Trent Williams, Redskins Jason Peters, Eagles

Guard: Zack Martin, Cowboys; Brandon Scherff, Redskins T.J. Lang, Packers

Center: Travis Frederick, Cowboys Alex Mack, Falcons



Defense

Defensive end: Everson Griffen, Vikings; Cliff Avril, Seahawks Michael Bennett, Seahawks

Defensive tackle: Aaron Donald, Rams; Gerald McCoy, Buccaneers Fletcher Cox, Eagles

Outside linebacker: Vic Beasley, Falcons; Ryan Kerrigan, Redskins Thomas Davis, Panthers

Inside linebacker: Bobby Wagner, Seahawks Luke Kuechly, Panthers

Cornerback: Janoris Jenkins, Giants; Patrick Peterson, Cardinals Richard Sherman, Seahawks; Xavier Rhodes, Vikings

Free safety: Harrison Smith, Vikings Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Packers

Strong safety: Landon Collins, Giants

Special teams