NFL announces 2017 Pro Bowl rosters, led by seven Raiders and six Falcons
Derek Carr leads seven Oakland Raiders on the AFC's Pro Bowl roster
The NFL announced the Pro Bowl rosters for the 2016 season on Tuesday. There were 44 players chosen from the AFC and 44 from the NFC, and the players will represent their conferences in the game once again this year, after they had been drafted by NFL legends like Jerry Rice, Michael Irvin and Cris Carter in an "unconferenced" game during the past few seasons.
The Oakland Raiders lead the NFL with seven Pro Bowl selections, five on offense and two on defense. The Atlanta Falcons lead the NFC with six selections, just ahead of the Dallas Cowboys, who have five -- led by their star rookies, Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was voted in as the AFC's starter despite missing the first four games of the season because of a suspension. The same is true of Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, who missed three games.
The game will be played Jan. 29 in Orlando.
The full rosters are as follows. (Note: Players listed in the first row for a given position were selected as starters. Those in the second row are reserves.)
AFC
Offense
- Quarterback: Tom Brady, Patriots
- Derek Carr, Raiders; Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
- Running back: Le'Veon Bell, Steelers
- DeMarco Murray, Titans; LeSean McCoy, Bills
- Fullback: Kyle Juszcyzyk, Ravens
- Wide receiver: Antonio Brown, Steelers; Amari Cooper, Raiders
- A.J. Green, Bengals; T.Y. Hilton, Colts
- Tight end: Travis Kelce, Chiefs
- Delanie Walker, Titans
- Tackle: Joe Thomas, Browns; Donald Penn, Raiders
- Taylor Lewan, Titans
- Guard: Marshall Yanda, Ravens; Kelechi Osemele, Raiders
- David DeCastro, Steelers
- Center: Rodney Hudson, Raiders
- Maurkice Pouncey, Steelers
Defense
- Defensive end: Khalil Mack, Raiders; Cameron Wake, Dolphins
- Jadeveon Clowney, Texans
- Defensive tackle: Geno Atkins, Bengals; Ndamukong Suh, Dolphins
- Jurrell Casey, Titans
- Outside linebacker: Von Miller, Broncos; Lorenzo Alexander, Bills
- Brian Orakpo, Titans
- Inside linebacker: Dont'a Hightower, Patriots
- C.J. Mosley, Ravens
- Cornerback: Marcus Peters, Chiefs; Aqib Talib, Broncos
- Casey Hayward, Chargers; Chris Harris, Broncos
- Free safety: Devin McCourty, Patriots
- Reggie Nelson, Raiders
- Strong safety: Eric Berry, Chiefs
Special Teams
- Punter: Pat McAfee, Colts
- Kicker: Justin Tucker, Ravens
- Return specialist: Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
- Special teamer: Matthew Slater, Patriots
NFC
Offense
- Quarterback: Matt Ryan, Falcons
- Aaron Rodgers, Packers; Dak Prescott, Cowboys
- Running back: Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
- David Johnson, Cardinals; Devonta Freeman, Falcons
- Fullback: Mike Tolbert, Panthers
- Wide receiver: Julio Jones, Falcons; Odell Beckham, Giants
- Mike Evans, Buccaneers; Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
- Tight end: Greg Olsen, Panthers
- Jordan Reed, Redskins
- Tackle: Tyron Smith, Cowboys; Trent Williams, Redskins
- Jason Peters, Eagles
- Guard: Zack Martin, Cowboys; Brandon Scherff, Redskins
- T.J. Lang, Packers
- Center: Travis Frederick, Cowboys
- Alex Mack, Falcons
Defense
- Defensive end: Everson Griffen, Vikings; Cliff Avril, Seahawks
- Michael Bennett, Seahawks
- Defensive tackle: Aaron Donald, Rams; Gerald McCoy, Buccaneers
- Fletcher Cox, Eagles
- Outside linebacker: Vic Beasley, Falcons; Ryan Kerrigan, Redskins
- Thomas Davis, Panthers
- Inside linebacker: Bobby Wagner, Seahawks
- Luke Kuechly, Panthers
- Cornerback: Janoris Jenkins, Giants; Patrick Peterson, Cardinals
- Richard Sherman, Seahawks; Xavier Rhodes, Vikings
- Free safety: Harrison Smith, Vikings
- Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Packers
- Strong safety: Landon Collins, Giants
Special teams
- Punter: Johnny Hekker, Rams
- Kicker: Matt Bryant, Falcons
- Return specialist: Cordarrelle Patterson, Vikings
- Special teamer: Dwayne Harris, Giants
