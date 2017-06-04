NFL bellies up to hard liquor, will end ban on spirits commercials

The NFL is no longer just sticking to beer when it comes to advertising during games. According to The Wall Street Journal, the league will allow its TV partners to accept commercials for distilled spirits for the 2017 season -- but with a caveat.

According to the Journal, the ads have to include a "prominent social responsibility message" and can't have a football theme or target underage drinkers.

Here's more from the Journal's report, which came after reviewing a league memo and the NFL confirming the policy shift.

The NFL said it will accept no more than four 30-second hard liquor spots per game with a limit of two such spots in any quarter or during halftime. In addition, the networks airing the matchups—ESPN, Fox, CBS and NBC—can run two spots in pregame and postgame programs. While described as a one-season test, the policy is expected to become permanent, an NFL executive said.

The NFL has a long-standing advertising relationship with brewers, and has a $1.4 billion contract with AB InBev to keep Bud Light the "official beer of the NFL" through the 2022 Super Bowl.

It's hard to argue that advertising hard liquor is any different than hocking suds, but according to the Journal, the NFL had held firm on its ban on spirits, despite other pro leagues and broadcasters jumping on board, "amid concerns of associating hard liquor with famous football players in front of young fans."

While you'll see ads for vodka, whiskey and other spirits this fall during NFL games, there will be no Red Bull and vodka being served during NFL telecasts.

The NFL still prohibits Red Bull and other energy drinks. Also on the banned list? Condoms and other forms of birth control, though ads for erectile dysfunction drugs are OK, as any NFL fan knows.. Marijuana ads are also a no-go, despite legalization in many states, and gambling ads are still prohibited as well, despite NFL owners voting 31-1 to approve the Raiders move to Las Vegas in March.