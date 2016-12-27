NFL coach, GM changes tracker: Latest news, updates, rumors on firings, hires

The NFL coaching carousel got kicked off early this season thanks to the Rams releasing Jeff Fisher from his job duties before Week 15.

Every year it looks like there won't be much change in the NFL and every year there's a surprise on some level, whether it's someone who was able to survive a potential ax or someone who had the sword come swinging earlier than expected.

Jan. 2, 2017, is Black Monday, but in order to keep up to date on all of the hirings and firings, rumors and candidates for job openings, we'll keep our handy tracker running below.

Rex and Rob Ryan are no longer coaching in Buffalo. USATSI

OUT: Coach Rex Ryan

IN: Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn has been named interim coach

WHAT WE THINK: Regardless of what the Bills ultimately decide to do, Lynn has done a decent job with the Bills offense since taking over and he will get a one-game audition at the very least. Lynn interviewed for the Dolphins vacancy last year.

OUT: Coach Gus Bradley

IN: Doug Marrone, the assistant head coach/offensive line coach, takes over as interim coach.

RUMORS: Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell is reportedly interested in Patriots OC Josh McDaniels. Also, the Jaguars could reach out to Tom Coughlin, who has mutual interest.

WHAT WE THINK: The Jaguars have a young, growing defense, but they're lacking a quarterback. Then again, McDaniels could choose to see that as a positive, because he'd be able to draft a quarterback in this year's draft. McDaniels probably wouldn't be able to do that in Los Angeles, given the team is likely committed to Jared Goff for the foreseeable future.

OUT: Coach Jeff Fisher

IN: Special teams coordinator John Fassel is the interim head coach.

WHAT WE THINK: According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, the Rams will likely hire a an offensive-minded coach. Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will be a hot name there. Expect the Rams to make big changes with the front office and hire a new general manager, La Canfora reports. The new GM will play a big role in landing the team's next head coach. McDaniels and Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan headline our list 10 candidates for the Rams job.

RUMOR: Could Jon Gruden take on the job of developing Jared Goff? According to Sam Farmer of The Los Angeles Times, "those close to Gruden have indicated he would listen to a Rams pitch." Gruden won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers and had plenty of success with the Raiders before their run of ineptitude began. He's spent the past several seasons as an analyst for ESPN, but he's been frequently linked to coaching vacancies.