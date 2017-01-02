NFL coach, GM changes tracker: Updates, latest news, rumors on firings, hires

The NFL coaching carousel got kicked off early this season thanks to the Rams releasing Jeff Fisher from his job duties before Week 15.

Every year it looks like there won't be much change in the NFL and every year there's a surprise on some level, whether it's someone who was able to survive a potential ax or someone who had the sword come swinging earlier than expected.

Jan. 2, 2017, is Black Monday, but in order to keep up to date on all of the hires and firings, rumors and candidates for job openings, we'll keep updating our tracker below.

Los Angeles Rams



OUT: Coach Jeff Fisher

IN: Special teams coordinator John Fassel is the interim head coach.

THE LATEST: According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, the Rams exploring several top offensive minds. They are interested in a trade for Sean Payton, and have already scheduled interviews with Josh McDaniels and Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay, sources said. They'll interview their interim coach John Fassel today but are aiming for a bigger hire.

RUMORS: Could Jon Gruden take on the job of developing Jared Goff ? According to Sam Farmer of The Los Angeles Times, "those close to Gruden have indicated he would listen to a Rams pitch." Gruden won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and had plenty of success with the Oakland Raiders before their run of ineptitude began. He's spent the past several seasons as an analyst for ESPN, but he's been frequently linked to coaching vacancies.

Jacksonville Jaguars

OUT: Coach Gus Bradley

IN: Doug Marrone, the assistant head coach/offensive line coach, takes over as interim coach.

THE LATEST: According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, Kyle Shanahan has agreed to interview with the Jags.

RUMORS: Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell is reportedly interested in Patriots OC Josh McDaniels. Also, the Jaguars could reach out to Tom Coughlin, who has mutual interest.

WHAT WE THINK: The Jaguars have a young, growing defense, but they're lacking a quarterback. Then again, McDaniels could choose to see that as a positive, because he'd be able to draft a quarterback in this year's draft. McDaniels probably wouldn't be able to do that in Los Angeles, given the team is likely committed to Jared Goff for the foreseeable future.

San Francisco 49ers

OUT: Coach Chip Kelly, GM Trent Baalke

IN: TBD

WHAT WE THINK: The 49ers announced on Sunday that both Kelly and Baalke would not be back with the team in 2017. That puts the 49ers on their fourth coach in four years. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora writes some names potentially connected to the 49ers GM job include former Chiefs GM Scott Pioli and former NFL personnel executive Louis Riddick. On the coaching front, former 49ers assistant Vance Joseph is seen as a rising star for his work as the Dolphins' first-year defensive coordinator and he would have appeal to the team, sources said. Jed York has been very high on Josh McDaniels in the past, but it's unlikely he would be interested in this job given the number of options he'll have.

San Diego Chargers

OUT: Coach Mike McCoy

WHAT WE THINK: The Chargers went 9-7 in McCoy's first two seasons but fell to four wins last year and won a dismal five games this season after coming into the year as a potential darkhorse in the division. San Diego's loaded with talent -- Melvin Gordon emerged as a workhorse this year, Keenan Allen is a stud receiver and Philip Rivers is a top-10 quarterback -- but has consistently underachieved with McCoy as coach.

Denver Broncos

OUT: Coach Gary Kubiak told his players he's stepping down

WHAT WE THINK: Kubiak is only 55, but he has suffered from several health issues during his time as a head coach. Kubiak evaded questions about his future in coaching during his Friday press conference. NFL.com is already reporting that Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph (who interviewed for the job when Kubiak ultimately got it) is a candidate to take over for Kubiak.

Indianapolis Colts

RUMOR: Coach Chuck Pagano could be let go

WHAT WE THINK: It wouldn't be a surprise if a shakeup included both the coach and GM positions, as the Colts have failed to put together a competent offensive line to protect Andrew Luck or a top-flight defense to complement the offensive firepower they have on hand. The Colts job would likely be one of the best available openings for any candidate looking to step into the top role this offseason.

Houston Texans

RUMOR: Coach Bill O'Brien, Texans could part ways

WHAT WE THINK: According to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports, Bill O'Brien and the Texans aren't guaranteed to stick together following 2016, even though the Texans are back in the playoffs for the second straight year. Should O'Brien leave, he would become a coach who generates plenty of interest from multiple teams given his success despite the quarterback situation in Houston.

Buffalo Bills

OUT: Coach Rex Ryan

IN: Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn has been named interim coach

WHAT WE THINK: CBS Spors NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reports that Lynn is far and away the front-runner for the permanent job, according to sources with knowledge of the situation. The veteran RBs coach has strong internal support from team management and ownership. While the Bills may still conduct a nominal coaching search, it's Lynn's job for all intents and purposes. Lynn is well-liked by Bills players, including star RB LeSean McCoy .

