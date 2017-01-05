NFL coaching carousel: Here are three defensive coordinator options for Redskins

With Washington letting go of its defensive staff Thursday, I can't help but wonder if Jay Gruden turns back to an old friend for help. If I were Gruden, who served as the Bengals offensive coordinator before taking the Redskins job in 2014, I'd at least place a call to Cincinnati to see about bringing Paul Guenther in to run his defense. With Guenther still under contract, however, it may be a moot point considering Bengals owner Mike Brown is a stickler for this stuff.

There would clearly be a strong familiarity there, though Brown may also be keen to keep Guenther on staff as the possible replacement for Marvin Lewis if he gets moved to the front office after the 2017 season. Regardless, it is likely a moot point.

While it may seem crazy to some, I'd actually reach back to the past and pursue Rams defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who had a tremendous run as the Redskins defensive coordinator from 2004-2007 under Joe Gibbs. Williams was beloved by players in Washington, who actually pushed him hard to be their head coach when Gibbs retired for the second time in 2007. Jim Zorn got hired instead.

While things were hardly rosy between Williams and owner Dan Snyder at the end -- Williams interviewed for the job but did not get it -- I've heard that relationship has been sound in recent years and Williams would bring a certain swagger back to a defense that has been suspect since he left. Numerous league sources said they expect Williams to have multiple opportunities for defensive coordinator jobs, so time may be of the essence here, but it's certainly worth Gruden exploring.

Would Gregg Williams welcome a return to Washington? USATSI

Wade Phillips is also far from being ready to retire and he is in limbo right now in Denver with an expiring contract and an uncertain future. His son, Wes, coaches tight ends under Gruden. Of course, the Redskins passed on an opportunity to hire him before -- and Phillips extended his distinguished coaching resume by winning a Super Bowl in Denver coordinating an elite defense -- but this league works in funny ways sometimes.

That would be the case if any of these three situations came to pass.

It all starts with McDaniels, Shanahan

The dominoes will start to fall this weekend based on the interviews for Josh McDaniels and Kyle Shanahan. They are highly coveted and most teams are looking for quarterback guru types and once these two have a feel for which jobs are the best fit, things will start moving.

I'd suspect teams to make a strong case and be willing to be open to various structures and arrangements to get McDaniels. He's been coveted by 49ers owner Jed York for quite some time, for instance. And I continue to hear that the Rams, while having GM Les Snead as part of this coach hiring process through these early stages, will be open to considering other ideas should that be what it takes to get the right candidate.

Where's Jeff Fisher?

It's been very quiet on the Jeff Fisher front since he was the first coach to be fired this season. I didn't expect there to be any head coaching interest and I doubt there will be. I wonder if a year from now he recasts himself as a team president type -- I think he'd be great -- with a team like the Bears, where he formerly played, perhaps a fit. Fisher could have a long run at the NFL league office in New York as well, if he wanted, I believe.

More coaching news:

When Shanahan gets a job elsewhere, the Packers' Tom Clements would be an interesting name for the Falcons to consider as their next offensive coordinator. He'd click well with Matt Ryan.

I'm hearing rumblings that the Ravens may add former Bills offensive coordinator Greg Roman to their coaching staff. John Harbaugh is not making any coordinator changes but has an opening on his staff he could shuffle around and Roman does his best work in the run game, where Baltimore struggled. Roman formerly worked for Harbaugh's brother, Jim, in San Francisco.

There's been a lot of scuttlebutt about the Bills' in-fighting and whether the front office's plan to go with Anthony Lynn as the next head coach goes through. Things have a way of going sideways there. Lynn, who has strong internal support and is favored by key players in the locker room, interviewed on Thursday with the Bills after interviewing with the 49ers on Wednesday. If this is not resolved by early next week, then it could go in a different direction.

Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott interviewed in Buffalo earlier this week and left a very strong impression. And while the Bills have yet to ask for permission to speak to Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin for the job, which is not unusual as he cannot interview until after Detroit's wild-card game this weekend anyway, that could take place pending how things go with Lynn.

You may not have heard much about Panthers linebackers coach Al Holcomb, but keep an eye on him as coordinator jobs come into focus. He's very highly thought of in Carolina and would likely be the front-runner for a coordinator job there if McDermott and Panthers assistant Steve Wilks, who interviewed for the Rams opening this week, got head coaching jobs. Holcomb would be someone both of those men would want to have on their staff if he went elsewhere. Holcomb joined the Giants in 2009 as a quality control coach and won a ring with them before joining the Panthers in 2013 where he has done strong work with their linebackers.

It has been quiet on the Tom Coughlin front as well since his interview with Jacksonville a while back. That's not necessarily a good thing or a bad thing for job prospects.