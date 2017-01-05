NFL coaching carousel: One playoff team could be parting ways with its coach

People around the league are keeping a close eye on the Texans, particularly should they lose to the Raiders on Saturday at home. The relationship between coach Bill O'Brien and GM Rick Smith has never been super cozy and the issues at quarterback have become acute. The fireworks between O'Brien and $37M man Brock Osweiler date back to early in the season, as reported here, and O'Brien is far from sold on Osweiler as the guy for 2017, despite the Texans having another $17M guaranteed in him for next season.

There are often changes and "mutual partings" that occur after the first wave of firings. Even if the Texans beat the Raiders -- who are starting rookie Connor Cook for the first time -- and then end up with their usual lopsided defeat to a top seed like the Chiefs or the Patriots, league sources believe a change is not out of the question. O'Brien, whose stint as head coach at Penn State was brief, would quickly have several other NFL options, and so, too, would the Texans. Kyle Shanahan has strong ties there and Mike McCoy, just fired by the Chargers, could intrigue the Texans as well. Much has been made of McCoy as the top offensive coordinator on the market, and rightfully so, but I wouldn't rule out some interest in him as a head coach.