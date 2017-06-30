NFL community mourns passing of Mitchell Henry after he dies of leukemia at age 24

Henry saw brief playing time as a member of the Broncos. USATSI

Mitchell Henry, a former NFL tight end who played for the Packers, Broncos, and Ravens, passed away on Friday due to complications from acute myeloid leukemia. He was 24.

Henry played tight end at Western Kentucky. There for four seasons, he caught 78 passes for 1,094 yards and 12 touchdowns. He entered the NFL in 2015 and appeared in two games with the Broncos during that season. He also made appearances on the Packers and Ravens' rosters.

Shortly after the news of his passing broke, the NFL and college football community mourned his death.

"It is with great sadness that we learned of Mitchell's passing this morning," Western Kentucky athletic director Todd Stewart said in a statement, per ESPN. "Mitchell was as committed to his teammates, his University, his friends and his family as anyone you will ever find, and we were so fortunate to have him as part of our Hilltopper family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his lovely wife Madison, and all of those who were blessed to have known Mitchell."

Absolutely heart-breaking to hear of Mitchell Henry’s passing. But Heaven gained a Hilltopper…one of the greatest to put on the uniform. — Coach Mike Sanford (@CoachSanfordWKU) June 30, 2017

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee, who played at Western Kentucky with Henry, shared his thoughts on Twitter:

My heart is heavy today. Love ya bud, rest easy — Tyler Higbee (@Ty_Higs19) June 30, 2017

Here's what Packers general manager Ted Thompson had to say in a statement:

"We were very saddened to learn of the passing of Mitchell Henry. During his time with the Packers, he quickly became a beloved member of our family and made a terrific impression on everyone in our organization. We were fortunate to have had him in our lives. On behalf of the Packers family, we offer our condolences to Mitchell's wife, Madison, and his family and friends."

The Broncos shared this tweet:

We're saddened with the passing of Mitchell Henry (TE in 2015), who fought a courageous battle with cancer. Our hearts go out to his family. pic.twitter.com/qVrQ00A3RU — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 30, 2017

Brandon Doughty, a quarterback for the Dolphins who also played with Henry in college, posted a message on Twitter. Here's what he wrote:

Dear Mitch, Hey buddy. First I wanna say I am every sorry for not being with you till the end. I cannot believe we were texting not even a week ago. Leukemia didn't win, you won my dude. You have made me a better Christian, husband, and friend. My heart hurts, the tears cannot stop, but I know without a doubt, you are in Heaven celebrating with Our Lord and Savior. Thanks for fighting, I knew you would. Thanks for the long days and talks in the cold tank at WKU. Thanks for your consistency and thanks for your honesty. You are incredible. Everyone I talk to is asking "why," I know why. God needs you up there man, do I know reason, no, but I know that whatever it is you are gonna do it. I am praying hard for all your fam! I love you bud, I will never forget you. Thank you for everything. Give Jesus a hug for me! - Brandon P.S. Thanks for catching my first ever college touchdown pass. Revelation 21:4

Sam Barrington, who plays for the Saints but was on the Packers from 2013-15, posted this: