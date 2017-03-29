NFL delays relaxing celebration rule; Goodell wants to talk to players first

Last week, executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent explained in a tweet that, “We’re developing an educational training video for players to show clear examples of appropriate and inappropriate celebrations.” Because, really, one of the biggest scourges on the game is how grown men choose to celebrate feats of athleticism the rest of us can only occasionally manage on the “Madden NFL” video game.

Not surprisingly, the training video did not go over well with some players, chief among them Packers tight end Martellus Bennett who had this reaction to Vincent’s tweet.

“An educational training video on celebrations? Spend that money on something else like a video on investments or something that will help the players,” Bennett wrote on Twitter Wednesday evening. “Who gives a s--t what guys do when they celebrate. Do something impactful. Y’all wasting guys time with this s--t. Let the players express their individuality and creativity. Y’all gonna make an educational video on how we should talk next?”

And perhaps the concerns raised by Bennett had something to do with the NFL reportedly thinking about relaxing the excessive-celebration penalties. But the league has delayed those plans this week because commissioner Roger Goodell wants to first meet with players to discuss the issue.

“I’d like to meet with a group of players to try to get more input from them,” Goodell said Wednesday, via ESPN.com’s Kevin Seifert. “We also wanted to do a little more work on just bringing clarity to the rule while allowing players more ability to express themselves and celebrate. We want to see that. We obviously want to put [in] any reasonable safeguards against taunting and acts that we think reflect poorly on all of us.”

Seifert notes that players were penalized 30 times for celebrations last season, an absurd number given all the other concerns -- from making the game safer to, you know, minimizing missed calls.

During Super Bowl week, USAToday.com’s Tom Pelissero, doing the Lord’s work, put this question to Goodell: “Would you like to see the rules made more clear, perhaps instituting things like a strict two-pump limit?”

Roger Goodell asked if NFL should implement McCringleberry "Two Pump Limit" pic.twitter.com/KrxWqiKPkZ — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 1, 2017

Last fall, after Antonio Brown was penalized for too much celebratory pumping...

Great touch down baby!! A post shared by John Lopez (@milliondollarlistingsabq) on Sep 12, 2016 at 6:06pm PDT

... Goodell said this:

“We have taunting, which is a significant issue, and taunting fouls are up this year,” Goodell explained. “It’s probably a combination of making that a point of emphasis. But we look at that as sportsmanship. And that can lead to, in most cases when somebody taunts somebody else, somebody reacts and that can escalate quickly.

“So those are things that we’re really concerned about. We look at it closely. The committee balances those issues. I don’t think they’re being officiated inconsistently. People may not like the rule. They may not like the line that’s been drawn. But we believe it’s part of being a professional league.”

Here’s to hoping that when Goodell meets with players, one of this is Michael Bennett -- and Bennett is wearing this: