NFL discipline still reportedly in play for Ezekiel Elliott as probe nears end

The NFL's investigation into alleged acts of domestic violence committed by Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is nearing its end. According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Elliott could face some kind of punishment from the league as a result of that investigation.

"This is a situation that has gone back and forth so many times," Schefter said in a radio appearance. "I've spoken to some people within the league who, during the course of the offseason, got a sense that some form of discipline could happen."

Schefter also hedged against that possibility, however. "Nothing may well happen there, but something could happen there," he said. "We just don't know right now. It's just sort of out there."

That's not really a firm stance one way or the other. Elliott might get disciplined or he might not basically sounds like what we've known for months, since Elliott has been under investigation for the better part of a year.

Last July, Deadspin unearthed Instagram photos posted to the account of a woman who is reportedly Elliott's ex-girlfriend that showed several bruises on her knee, arms and neck. The caption of the photos contained an allegation that she had been abused for months, and that "it finally got out of control to where I was picked up and thrown across the room by my arms. Thrown into walls. Being choked to where I have to gasp for breath. Bruised everywhere, mentally and physically abused." The woman alleges that Elliott abused her in February 2016 and again over the course of several days in July.

In September 2016, the city attorney's office in Columbus declared in a press release that it would not press charges against Elliott, but the NFL's investigation has continued since that point. (It should be noted that other domestic violence investigations by the league have been opened and closed since the Elliott investigation began, and commissioner Roger Goodell has repeatedly stated that there is no timetable for the Elliott investigation to come to a close.) Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has consistently maintained that the NFL has found nothing in its investigation of Elliott and that he is innocent.

The most recent development in the investigation involved the NFLPA handing over phone records to the league, which was deemed a sign that the investigation is close to being wrapped up.