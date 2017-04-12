NFL Draft: 49ers general manager sounds very open to trading the No. 2 overall pick

After finishing 2-14 last season, it's pretty clear that the 49ers have holes all over their roster. As a matter of fact, the 49ers have so many holes that it's almost impossible to say what their biggest need is heading into the NFL Draft.

They need a quarterback, they could use some offensive line help, they could definitely stand to add a pass-rusher, and adding a receiver wouldn't hurt, either. Oh, and they cut one of their starting cornerbacks on April 7 after he was arrested, so they could probably use a corner if they can find one.

When you have that many holes, the fastest (and cheapest) way to fill them is by adding as many picks as possible in the draft. For the 49ers, that could mean trading the No. 2 overall pick to another team for multiple picks that come later in the draft.

Clearly, new general manager John Lynch is open to that idea, because when he was asked about the possibility of a trade on Wednesday, he emphasized that the 49ers are "open for business."

John Lynch says the 49ers will be listening to trade offers for the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.

"As I've said, we're open for business," Lynch said, via a team transcript. "We'd listen to anything. But, I've always said you don't like being 2-14, but you like having the second pick. I think it puts you in the driver's seat with a lot of options at your disposal and we'll explore every single one of them."

Lynch then admitted that he's already taken a few calls about the second pick.

"Some of that's gone on, but I think we're not going to get into specifics on that. But, there's interest," Lynch said.

Although the 49ers would likely trade down if they were going to give up the second pick, there's also a chance they could trade up and grab the top spot from the Browns. As crazy as that sounds, Lynch didn't rule it out.

"We'll see," Lynch said of a possible trade with Cleveland. "Like I said, we're going to look at every possible scenario and we've done that."

Speaking of the Browns, Lynch was asked about the report that Cleveland's torn about what to do with the No. 1 overall pick. Lynch said trying to decided between Myles Garrett and Mitchell Trubisky isn't as easy as it sounds.

"We've worked Mitch out. There's a lot to like about him," Lynch said. "I also know that it's that time of year and what are we 15-16 days? A lot can happen in those days. I know it's fluid for us, the process. I'm sure it's fluid for them and everyone else."

