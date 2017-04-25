NFL Draft: Sidney Jones' doctor says ex-Huskies CB could be ready by September

Former Washington cornerback Sidney Jones was expected to be one of the first few defensive backs off the board in this week's NFL Draft, right up until he suffered an Achilles tendon tear during his pro day. Jones has since slipped and is considered a mid-round pick as teams have prepare for the possibility that he may not be able to play at all during the 2017 season, and may not come back at full strength once he does get on the field.

According to the most recent report from Jones' surgeon, though, he may be able to get back on the field by September. Dr. Robert Anderson, who performed the surgery, recently released the following report:

Here is the most recent medical report from Dr. Anderson on CB Sidney Jones, sent to 32 teams yesterday. It lays out the 4-6 month timeline pic.twitter.com/Ow67eax5Ch — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2017

You may notice in there that Jones' surgical site is now fully healed, he has initiated active range of motion, and he's progressing to weight bearing on his foot over the next few weeks. Within a couple months, he'll be wearing shoes and starting physical therapy. In four to six months, Dr. Anderson says, he can progress to full activity.

That's an accelerated timeline from what many believed Jones might be on, and it's a positive development for his draft prospects. Some teams that might have been scared off may now reconsider that position, and it's possible he could climb back up draft boards a bit. It's unlikely he rises all the way back to the first round, but maybe he becomes a firm Day 2 pick now rather than more of a Day 3 prospect. Either way, it's good news that a highly talented cornerback that a lot of people were excited about is on his way back to full health.