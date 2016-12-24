NFL Fantasy Football Week 16 live blog: Rankings, inactives, expert picks, latest on A.J. Green and Lamar Miller

The NFL's postseason is right around the corner and NFL teams are playing to keep their postseason hopes alive -- and your Fantasy football teams (if they're still in contention) are likely playing for a title.

We are tracking all the key injury news -- the latest on Julio Jones, A.J. Green and Lamar Miller -- and roster moves for Saturday's 13 games. We'll also have the latest injury reports on all the teams playing today and provide you with the best Fantasy football advice before all the NFL action unfolds Saturday.

If the live blog below is not loading properly for you, please click here to view it.

Week 16 schedule*

Saturday

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Monday

Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

* All times Eastern