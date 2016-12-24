NFL Fantasy Football Week 16 live blog: Rankings, inactives, expert picks, latest on A.J. Green and Lamar Miller
Here's everything you need to know about injuries and starts heading into Week 16
The NFL's postseason is right around the corner and NFL teams are playing to keep their postseason hopes alive -- and your Fantasy football teams (if they're still in contention) are likely playing for a title.
We are tracking all the key injury news -- the latest on Julio Jones, A.J. Green and Lamar Miller -- and roster moves for Saturday's 13 games. We'll also have the latest injury reports on all the teams playing today and provide you with the best Fantasy football advice before all the NFL action unfolds Saturday.
Week 16 schedule*
Saturday
- Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
- N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.
- Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
- Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
- San Diego at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
- Washington at Chicago, 1 p.m.
- Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.
- Indianapolis at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
- Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.
- New England at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
- Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
- San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
- Cincinnati at Houston, 8:25 p.m.
Sunday
- Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.
- Denver at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Monday
- Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
* All times Eastern
