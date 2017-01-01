NFL Fantasy Football Week 17 live blog: Rankings, inactives, expert picks, latest on Tony Romo

The final week of the NFL's regular season is upon us -- and there's still plenty to sort out before the postseason begins next week. While the AFC's playoff field is set, the order is not. And in the NFC, there are still a few teams still alive and hoping to make it in. We sort it all out right here.

We will be tracking the latest injury news and roster moves, including who's active -- the latest on Tony Romo -- and who's resting for Sunday's 16 games. We'll also provide you with the best Fantasy football advice before all the NFL action unfolds Sunday.

Week 17 schedule*

Sunday

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 8:30 p.m.

* All times Eastern