NFL GM wouldn't let Darrelle Revis play for him for free, according to report

It wasn’t that long ago that Darrelle Revis was considered the league’s best cornerback, to the point that he was commonly known as Revis Island because of his ability to shut down any wide receiver put in front of him. But after a disappointing 2016 season -- and an offseason arrest that followed -- not only is Revis out of work, there doesn’t appear to be much interest in his services.

“Have you seen his tape?” one general manager told the the New York Daily News’ Manish Mehta. “I wouldn’t let him play for me for free.”

A front office executive added: “Revis is done. You respect the body of work throughout his career, but all good things come to an end.”

According to Pro Football Focus, Revis ranked 64th among all cornerbacks last season. He was 31st in 2015, third in 2014 and first in 2013. So yeah, the arrow is pointing down. Part of the issue is that Revis is 31, but a bigger issue is that he wasn’t in shape last season.

Originally drafted by the Jets in 2007, Revis played for the Buccaneers in 2013 and the Patriots in 2014 before returning to New York in 2015.

“Darrelle Revis is one of the greatest players to ever wear a Jets uniform,” Jets owner Woody Johnson said in a statement last week after Revis was released. “His combination of talent, preparation and instincts is rare and helped him become one of the most dominant players of his generation. I appreciate Darrelle’s contributions to this organization and, wherever his career takes him, his home will always be here with the Jets.”

Now a free agent, you can’t help but wonder if Revis has played his last NFL game.