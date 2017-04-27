NFL GMs reportedly expect Gareon Conley to fall to third round in 2017 NFL Draft

Former Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley has skyrocketed up draft boards in recent months, and some mock drafts even pegged him as a top-10 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. But that was before a 23-year-old woman alleged that Conley raped her in a Cleveland hotel room on April 9. Conley strongly denied the allegations this week.

Conley's attorney, Kevin Spellacy, called the allegations "ludicrous and ridiculous" and stated, "In my opinion this young lady is an opportunist and it's actually despicable."

Conley hasn't been charged with a crime but this development almost certainly will have an effect on when he's drafted. In fact, three NFL general managers told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport that Conley could end up lasting until the third round. Rapoport adds that teams have been in contact with Conley's attorney, who has witness statements and video evidence related to the ongoing investigation.

Two years ago, former LSU offensive lineman La'el Collins was expected to be a first-round pick. Then, weeks before the draft, his pregnant ex-girlfriend was murdered. Because teams didn't have enough information by the draft, Collins went undrafted. He was questioned by authorities regarding her death after the draft and eventually signed a free-agent contract with the Cowboys.

Conley, who joins an ever-growing list of players who could give NFL teams pause on draft day, is the second-ranked cornerback behind college teammate Marshon Lattimore.