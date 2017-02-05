NFL Honors: Cowboys rookie Ezekiel Elliott gets more MVP votes than Aaron Rodgers
Elliott almost gets as many votes as Tom Brady
HOUSTON -- The MVP race ended up not being as close as many people wanted it to be, with Matt Ryan running away with the vote total as he picked up the 2016 NFL MVP award, the first of his career.
Ryan received 25 total votes, easily outdistancing Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who only received 10 votes.
Even more surprising was the love given to Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott, who received six votes. He was right there with Brady in terms of votes and lost one because Dak Prescott received a single vote (that could have, obviously, gone to Elliott).
The real stunner in all of this? Elliott beat out Aaron Rodgers for votes.
MVP votes— Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) February 5, 2017
Ryan: 25
Brady: 10
Zeke: 6
Carr: 6
Rodgers: 2
Dak: 1
Rodgers was a guy that people were pumping up to win the award. After the Packers fell to 4-6, Rodgers said he believed Green Bay could "run the table" and he wasn't kidding. The Packers would rip off six straight wins to close out the season, beating the Lions in Week 17 to secure the NFC North title.
He had a fantastic season, completing more than 65 percent of his passes, throwing for 4,428 yards and leading the league with 40 passing touchdowns. That six-game stretch to close out the year featured Rodgers playing the quarterback position in a way that you won't often see -- he was locked in like only Rodgers can be.
The Packers nearly parlayed it into a Super Bowl run, beating the Giants handily at home and upsetting the Cowboys on the road before falling to the Falcons in the NFC Championship Game in Atlanta.
The run would, many believed, get him some serious MVP consideration. But it turns out that he was less of a candidate in the voters' minds than the Cowboys rookie running back.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Drone caught flying at Falcons practice
NFL teams have previously used drones to film practice sessions
-
Brady's mom arrives at Super Bowl
The Pats quarterback revealed earlier this week that his mother hasn't been to a game all...
-
Matt Ryan wins 2016 NFL MVP
The Patriots quarterback fell just short before the Super Bowl
-
Mack edges out Miller for Defensive POY
The Raiders pass rusher edged his Broncos counterpart by the slimmest of margins
-
Tomlinson, Davis headline 2017 HOF class
The pair of running backs form a nice juxtaposition in the 2017 Hall of Fame class
-
Dak wins Rookie of the Year over Zeke
The Cowboys quarterback beat out his teammate for the honor
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre