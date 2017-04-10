NFL Insider draft notes: Cowboys tip their hand; Conley looks like safest CB bet

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Gareon Conley is going to end up in the first half of the first round. He’s a super clean two-year starter with no warts and great film. Does he have the Superman numbers of some combine warriors? Not quite, but trust me, he is being looked at more and more fondly.

Teams have mounting concerns about his teammate, Marshon Lattimore , and what some clubs believe could be chronic hamstring issues. Washington Huskies ’s Sidney Jones suffered a horrible injury at his pro day, and I’m told Florida’s Teez Tabor is doing himself no favors with his interactions with NFL people. Corners Marlon Humphrey ( Alabama Crimson Tide ) and Tre’Davious White (LSU) are very well positioned as well, but there is hardly a consensus about who the top guy should be, and Conley is being increasingly viewed as the safest pick from what I am hearing.

