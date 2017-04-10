NFL Insider draft notes: Cowboys tip their hand; Conley looks like safest CB bet
Also, why controversial RB Joe Mixon and monster TE Adam Shaheen won't last past second round
Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Gareon Conley is going to end up in the first half of the first round. He’s a super clean two-year starter with no warts and great film. Does he have the Superman numbers of some combine warriors? Not quite, but trust me, he is being looked at more and more fondly.
Teams have mounting concerns about his teammate, Marshon Lattimore , and what some clubs believe could be chronic hamstring issues. Washington Huskies ’s Sidney Jones suffered a horrible injury at his pro day, and I’m told Florida’s Teez Tabor is doing himself no favors with his interactions with NFL people. Corners Marlon Humphrey ( Alabama Crimson Tide ) and Tre’Davious White (LSU) are very well positioned as well, but there is hardly a consensus about who the top guy should be, and Conley is being increasingly viewed as the safest pick from what I am hearing.
More NFL Draft buzz
- I wouldn’t be surprised in the least if
LSU Tigers
safety
Jamal Adams
ends up being drafted above Ohio State’s
Malik Hooker
. Teams that are convinced Adams can toggle easily between free safety and strong safety in particular see more potential value there. He’s a top-10 pick
- Florida’s
Jarrad Davis
will be the second outside linebacker selected after
Reuben Foster
, based on what I am hearing. He continues to climb with teams from his pro day.
- The
Dallas Cowboys
spent time with pretty much every possible first-round defensive back you can think of last week. After getting their defensive backs plundered in free agency, there isn’t much doubt where their focus is and I can’t help but think they might move up to land an impact guy if need be.
- I don’t think
Joe Mixon
goes any lower than the
Cincinnati Bengals
with the 50th overall pick.
- Iowa’s C.J. Beathard is the quarterback no one seems to be talking about who could end up being the next guy taken after the big five. He is pro ready and teams love him and I don’t think he gets past the fourth round.
- It’s pretty hard to get a team to say much positive about
Oklahoma Sooners
receiver
Dede Westbrook
these days. He has turned off quite a few people dating back to his combine interviews.
- Keep an eye out for massive tight end Adam Shaheen out of tiny Ashland. He’ll be gone by early in the second round. You would be hard-pressed to find a team that hasn’t wanted to talk to him or work him out.
