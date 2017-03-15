NFL Insider Notes: Ravens have pieces for a special secondary; Romo not sweating it

The Ravens pairing of safeties Tony Jefferson and Eric Weddle could be special.

Jefferson, a San Diego native, and Weddle, who spent most of his career with the Chargers, are already close -- and Weddle helped recruit him to Baltimore. The former Arizona Cardinals safety signed a four-year deal worth a reported $36 million.

Their chemistry was already apparent on Tuesday, when a snowstorm blanketed Maryland.

Jefferson, not experienced in the snow, was staying at a hotel near the Ravens practice facility and was shocked to see his rental car snowed under when he was about to head to the team headquarters.

I happened to be talking to him for my “B-More Opinionated” podcast at the time and asked him he needed me to swing by with some shovels.

“Nah, I’m good man,” Jefferson told me. “Weddle is pulling up right now.”

Jefferson previously played for the Cardinals and inked a four-year deal with the Ravens. Getty Images

I asked if Weddle was going to dig out the car for him and if he had the necessary tools.

“I’m going to jump in his truck and he’s going to bring me to the facility and drive me back.”

Not bad service at all. The veteran is already taking care of the youngster (Jefferson just turned 25), and these two have every intention of being the best tandem in the NFL.

“The possibility of us two being the best safety tandem is very high,” Jefferson told us. “If you just look at it, me and Eric can do everything. We can play man, we can come up in the box.”

And, with a little teamwork, they can survive a winter storm as well and still get to work on time.

More free agency news and notes from around the NFL:

New England Patriots

I’d expect Dont’a Hightower to make a decision on his next team Wednesday. He has offers from the Patriots, Steelers and the Jets. His heart is in New England but the sense I get is they are holding a hard line in their negotiations.

He loved his interaction with the Steelers during his visit there but I don’t see Pittsburgh getting to that $10 million threshold and I continue to hear the Jets have been the highest bidders. But the linebacker has had some trepidation about signing there (battling Bill Belichick twice a year could have something to do with it).

Dallas Cowboys

Cornerback Morris Claiborne is still trying to get as close to the $7.5 million the Bears shockingly gave to Prince Amukamura, but having a hard time getting it. heard the Ravens are around $5 million per year and that could be where the veteran is headed.

Don’t expect to see Romo in the broadcast booth anytime soon. USATSI

Tony Romo isn’t sweating out the Cowboys waiting game. Don’t expect to hear much from him. He’s a cool customer who knows several good teams want his services once he hits the open market -- and if Dallas wants to stall for a trade, so be it. He’ll be alright in the end playing football, not broadcasting it (at least not for a few more years).

Cincinnati Bengals

I feel Carlos Dunlap’s pain when it comes to the Bengals 2017 free agency period, following last year’s exodus of talent as well. The market correction continues in Cincinnati and they’re going to need a helluva draft to attempt to offset the defections.